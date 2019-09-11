Star Wars Reveals How Much Damage Han Solo Really Did to the Millennium Falcon During the Kessel Run

Solo: A Star Wars Story answered questions fans didn’t even know they had about the galaxy far, far away — and a new video takes that into a whole new direction. A recently-released episode of The Star Wars Show features a brief interlude, which chronicles step-by-step how much damage was caused to the Millennium Falcon in Solo‘s Kessel Run sequence. At the end of the video, the total estimates that the damage was around 87,500 republic credits.

Given how tumultuous and epic that sequence is, this total isn’t too much of a massive surprise. But even then, it is interesting to see an official estimation of exactly how currency affects the Star Wars universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Solo was met with some wildly-different responses when it debuted last summer, some Star Wars fans are still hoping for the characters to be explored in a sequel or other sort of spinoff.

“Will there ever be a sequel ’cause it really seems like you guys were setting one up? To be honest, I think the challenge has more to do with the foreign box office than the U.S.,” co-writer Jonathan Kasdan previously shared on Twitter. “Personally, I think there are great Star Wars movies to be made that don’t need to cost quite so much. Hopefully that will be the trend in years to come, and maybe, just maybe, that trend will allow us, one way or another, to tell more stories with Alden [Ehrenreich], Joonas [Suotamo], Emilia [Clarke], and Donald [Glover].”

He added, “With those actors and [Ron Howard], I would jump at the opportunity. Given the way Hollywood, and the culture at large, seem to run from anything labeled a disappointment, the odds seem like they’re against it happening anytime soon. But, I suppose, Han wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“I loved the movie. I went to see the movie and I loved it,” Paul Bettany, who played Dryden Vos in the film, said last year. “I knew some real dyed-in-the-wool nerd fans, Ryan Adams, for instance, who was like, ‘It’s so fantastic, I love it!’ and then he went to see it again. I took him to the premiere and then he went to see it again. It was confusing to me. I thought the story was so great, I thought the execution was so great, so it was surprising, to me.”

The Star Wars franchise will continue with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which lands in theaters on December 20th.