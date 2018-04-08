‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: New Teaser Announces Trailer Debuting Tomorrow

Buckle up, Star Wars fans, because we’re on the verge of seeing our best look at the latest spinoff film yet.

The official Star Wars account on Twitter just unveiled a brand new announcement teaser that promises the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story will debut tomorrow. Check it out in the video above.

The announcement is a five-second loop of the Millennium Falcon‘s engines starting to glow bright blue, followed by the ship dodging and weaving through the massive alien tentacles that were previously revealed.

This should be our best look yet at the new Star Wars movie after footage finally debuted during the Super Bowl in February, followed by the clip that was released on Good Morning America.

That quick teaser shows a glimpse of the scene we’ve theorized to be the famed Kessel Run, which Han Solo and his ship are infamous throughout the galaxy for (at least, in his mind). Whether or not that manages to hold true, hopefully we will find out tomorrow.

We’ve heard rumors of this new trailer for a while, with director Ron Howard confirming it himself just last week on social media.

The new director has had no problem keeping fans updated on progress of the upcoming Star Wars spinoff, lifting the veil of secrecy that was established by the previous directors. It might have been an attempt to assuage fans’ concerns, which they understandably had many after rumors of the movie’s tumultuous production.

But after Howard replaced ousted directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, he has been adamant the movie would hit its target release date.

With the end of May rapidly approaching, it sounds like Lucasfilm and Disney are confident in the production with the promise of debuting the film with a screening at the Cannes Film Festival earlier in the month.

And yet that hasn’t sated fans’ curiosities, because they’ve only seen a glimpse of the footage from the previews that debuted in February.

Recent promotional commercials have given fans a glimpse at a fateful Sabacc game, and teased an epic train heist we’ve only heard about. But it seems like the veil will be fully lifted with tomorrow’s trailer.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.