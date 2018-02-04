‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Super Bowl Trailer Details Leak Early

Star Wars fans have been waiting for quite a while for their first look at Solo: A Star Wars Story, and it looks like they just might get their wish today.

Making Star Wars’ Jason Ward recently shared a piece of information on Twitter, which seems to hint at a 45-second-long teaser for Solo airing during today’s Super Bowl. You can check it out below.

I hope everyone is ready for 45 seconds of bliss today. #ThatsWhatSheSaid pic.twitter.com/Ebedi1YZZr — Jason Ward (@MakingStarWars) February 4, 2018

This particular spreadsheet raises just as many questions as it answers, as fans seem to be wondering if the advertisement will actually air during the second quarter of the game, or during the second block of commercial breaks. Judging by this spreadsheet, the latter option looks likely, although fans will just have to wait and see.

The release of Solo‘s first trailer – or really, any footage from the film – has been a hot topic amongst fans for quite a while, with some going to creative lengths to speculate about when the trailer would drop. Some were under the impression that the full trailer would debut during the Super Bowl, something that was somewhat teased by director Ron Howard.

But according to more recent updates, the full trailer will be released during Monday’s airing of Good Morning America, meaning that whatever advertisement we get today might just end up being a teaser.

A teaser during the Super Bowl as preamble to the premiere on Good Morning America would be like Disney having its cake and eating it too; they could still kick off the marketing campaign during the biggest sporting event of the year, and also divert attention to a subsidiaries’ talk show where it will be the crown jewel of the broadcast.

The promotional blitz for Solo: A Star Wars Story will likely pick up in earnest, as the movie is less than four months away from premiering in theaters. It’s curious that Disney and Lucasfilm would wait until now to kickstart the ad campaign, but given the short amount of time between the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the upcoming spinoff movie, they might not have had a huge choice.

Promo images and toy leaks have already spoiled some fans, but they’re still eager to get their first glimpse at footage from the upcoming movie, especially in the wake of the tumultuous production.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.