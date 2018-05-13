‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Star Paul Bettany Reveals New Details About Villain Dryden Vos

Star Wars franchise newcomer and Solo bad guy Paul Bettany has opened up about his “big shot gangster” Dryden Vos, explaining his character’s unique markings and how he prepared for the role.

Question from @hailaliens: “Did you have any inspiration, from movies or books, to help Dryden Vos come to life as the crime godfather they’ve described to us?” #HanSolo @Paul_Bettany pic.twitter.com/yoUnQMcmEJ — Star Wars (@starwars) May 13, 2018

Fielding fan questions on Twitter, Bettany revealed he used real life personalities to influence his take on the shadowy and debonair underworld criminal.

“There were some pretty shady characters that I have met throughout my life, and I used them for inspiration,” Bettany said. “Especially with the sort of physicality of getting really close and physical with people, and sort of dominating them physically in what feels like a friendly way but could go wrong pretty quickly.”

Despite his human-looking appearance, Bettany apparently confirms Vos is an alien — explaining the red tracks on the crime lord’s face are “not actually scars.”

“I think they are just his species,” Bettany said. “I think that other members of his species will have the same markings that flash red when they get furious.”

The Avengers: Infinity War star boarded the latest Star Wars standalone after Michael K. Williams, who originally won the role, was unavailable for reshoots, leading to the role being recast with Bettany.

Asked how he prepared for the role, Bettany admitted he “prepared very quickly.”

“I had begged my old friend [director] Ron Howard to give me a part in Star Wars, any part in Star Wars, and he came back to me and said, ‘You can be the main bad guy in the film,’ and I flipped out,” Bettany said. “And I was on a plane within two weeks, so very quickly.”

The latest clip from the film sees the younger Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) meet Vos for the first time, the condescending bad guy introducing the space pirate to “top lieutenant” Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke).

Solo: A Star Wars Story, starring Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Joonas Suotamo, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson, and Paul Bettany, opens May 25.