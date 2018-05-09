‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Han Meets Beckett and Val in New Clip

Two weeks ahead of the film’s theatrical release, a new clip from Solo: A Star Wars Story has revealed how the legendary smuggler meets up with his mentor, Tobias Beckett.

The clip, which you can watch above, debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. It sees a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) coming into contact with Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson), the man who eventually teaches him the ways of the smuggling world. Han also crosses paths with Val (Thandie Newton), who doesn’t seem to have much patience for outsiders.

When the clip begins, Beckett and Val are making a plan to break in to some sort of Imperial Army facility. Val clearly has a “shoot first” sort of mentality, which could have a big influence on Han as he grows into the iconic Star Wars character we all grew to love.

“I can take out the guards at the perimeter,” Val says. “Signalman, pilot, hell I’ll just take them all out.”

As the two are discussing a plan, they’re interrupted by Han, who calls them out for being somewhere they aren’t supposed to be. He notices that their Imperial uniforms have holes in them, so it’s easy to tell that they stole the uniforms off of dead guards.

“I just couldn’t help but notice that you’re wearing a uniform hock-full of laser burns,” Han tells them. “So either you heal real quick, of you stole it off a dead man. You’re not Imperial Army.”

Han knows that Beckett and Val are planning some sort of heist, and he wants in. The only problem is, neither one of the smugglers really wants to deal with him. Val suggests that she shoot the young man to get him out of their way.

“No,” Beckett tells Val. “Snap his neck. It’s quicker.”

Obviously, we know that they don’t go through with this plan, so it will be interesting to see how Han talks his way out of it.

Directed by Ron Howard, Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to hit theaters on May 25. The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, and Paul Bettany.