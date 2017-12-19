Sperry Launches Three New ‘Star Wars’ Shoe Styles

Back in August, the iconic shoe brand known as Sperry launched a collection that celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars saga. With The Last Jedi now in theaters, it was the perfect time to expand the lineup – and expand it they did with three awesome new styles. Let’s start with the Darth Vader boat shoe for obvious reasons:

Darth Vader Boat Shoe: Features include ribbed detailing and gloss finishing inspired by Vader’s outfit, along with lace tips and tinted, transparent rubber inspired by his lightsaber. A print of Vader’s mask shows through the rubber on the sole. You can order it here for $109.95 in men’s and women’s sizes. Keep in mind that today, December 19th, is the last day for guaranteed holiday delivery and an upgrade to express shipping from Sperry. This applies to all of the shoes in their Star Wars collection.

Cloud Slip On Duel Sneaker: As the name suggests, this shoe features a print of the iconic Cloud City, Bespin lightsaber battle between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. You can order it here for $74.95 in men’s and women’s sizes.

Cloud Slip On Star Wars Sneaker: This sneaker keeps it simple with the Star Wars logo. You can order it here for $84.95 in men’s and women’s sizes.

Head on over to the Sperry website to check out all of the designs in their Star Wars shoe lineup. They seem to be doing fairly well in terms of stock at the moment, so if you’re thinking about picking up a pair as a holiday gift now would be a good time – especially since today is your last day to take advantage of guaranteed holiday delivery with a free express shipping upgrade.

