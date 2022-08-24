Star Wars 30% Off Sale Includes The Mandalorian Black Series Darksaber and Boba Fett Helmet

Best Buy's Deal of the Day for August 24th is a good one if you're a Star Wars fan. They've taken 30% off a selection of Star Wars collectibles that includes The Black Series The Mandalorian Darksaber Force FX Elite Lightsaber and The Black Series The Mandalorian Boba Fett (Re-Armored) Premium Electronic Helmet. It also includes a pretty solid assortment of The Black Series and The Vintage Collection action figures. You can shop Best Buy's entire Star Wars sale right here until the end of the day. We've highlighted some standout deals below.

The Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX Elite Darksaber ($195.29 / 30% off) is based on the weapon featured in the Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian series, and it is touted as "the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet". Features include power-up, power-down, and motion sensor-controlled idle hum and battle clash effects inspired by The Mandalorian series. It also features progressive ignition, a molten tip effect, light-up hilt, and the first-ever white LED blade edge in the Force FX Elite Lightsaber series.

The Black Series The Mandalorian Boba Fett (Re-Armored) Premium Electronic Helmet ($87.49 / 30% off) features a flip-down rangefinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated heads-up display (HUD). The paint job is inspired by the events of The Mandalorian, which saw Boba Fett reclaim his armor and give it a bit of polish.

Additional highlights from Best Buy's Star Wars sale include:

Again, Best Buy's Star Wars day is good until the countdown timers on the product pages hit zero. Items could sell out before then, so grab them while you have the chance.