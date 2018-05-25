These 'Star Wars' 3D Pop-Up Cards are Perfect for Father’s Day

Father's Day is June 17th, and these officially licensed pop-up cards from Lovepop are perfect for all of the Star Wars-loving dads out there. This year, avoid a trip to the drugstore where you'll be forced to choose between an extremely unfunny card about grilling and one of those cringeworthy "you made me the person I am today" deals. These Star Wars cards feature eye-catching 3D designs of the Millennium Falcon, Chewbacca, a Stormtrooper, an X-Wing, and Obi-Wan vs Darth Vader. Indeed, these are the kinds of cards your father will actually keep.

All you need to do is check out the five designs below. The Star Wars cards run $15 each and standard shipping is free in the US. The cards are expected to ship out starting on June 1st, so you'll want to grab your favorite design sooner rather than later to ensure that it arrives in time.

Millennium Falcon: "An intricately printed card of the Millennium Falcon, the ship of beloved smugglers Han Solo and Chewbacca, is shown blasting off Tatooine from Mos Eisley after being attacked by Imperial stormtroopers as seen in Star Wars: A New Hope. Our designers paid particular attention to the exterior design of the ship in order to be as accurate as possible. To depict the Millennium Falcon's hasty escape, the Lovepop team employed new rigging methods and fabrication techniques on this structure". Available to order here.





Chewbacca RARRRGGHH!: "In this design, Chewbacca, Han Solo's lovable, furry sidekick, is standing with his porg friends on the planet Ahch-To. This scene celebrates the unexpected friendship that evolves between Chewie and the porgs in Star Wars: The Last Jedi". Available to order here.

Imperial Stormtrooper: "Stormtroopers are the elite troopers loyal to the Galactic Empire, and they have awesome gear. Inside the Imperial stormtrooper card, the soldier's white helmet is revealed against the illuminating light of the Death Star interior walls". Available to order here.





Obi-Wan vs. Darth Vader: "In one of the most pivotal moments of Star Wars: A New Hope, Obi-Wan Kenobi battles Darth Vader to buy time for Luke Skywalker. Obi-Wan ultimately sacrifices himself to help Luke and his allies escape the Death Star and become heroes of the Rebellion. Once opened, the Obi-Wan vs. Darth Vader card reveals the scene of their iconic duel". Available to order here.

X-Wing Starfighter: "Inside the X-wing Starfighter design, a craft of its namesake is shown flying through the Death Star's crevices evading two TIE fighters on its epic trench run with Luke Skywalker at the helm. The X-wing Starfighter sculpture features intricate details that give the illusion you are flying through space alongside this iconic spacecraft". Available to order here.

Lovepop notes that a 5-pack of Star Wars cards will also be available to purchase sometime today, May 25th. The pack will include a special edition gold X-Wing card in place of the standard version. That pack will most likely be available here. They also note that more Star Wars card collections will arrive in the near future.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.