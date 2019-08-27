Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Dark Rey Gets Hilarious “Sith Army Knife” Meme

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker managed to be the talk of Disney’s D23 Expo 2019, thanks to the debut of new footage that gave fans a whole lot to talk about. The most shocking and buzz-worthy aspect of that new trailer was no doubt the finale, which sees Daisy Ridley’s Rey sporting dark robes and wielding a red double-bladed lightsaber!

Now “Dark Rey” has captured the pop-culture zeitgeist, inspiring all kinds of new theories about The Rise of Skywalker, as well as all kinds of memes that have great fun with the concept. Scroll below to see one of the best memes gaining traction online, as Dark Rey’s lightsaber gets a major upgrade:

Here, lemme turn that up for you. pic.twitter.com/1drcxo7lYA — Action Movie Dad (@ActionMovieKid) August 26, 2019

Twitter user Action Movie Dad created this hilarious little meme, which sees Dark Rey’s hinged double-bladed lightsaber re-imagined as the all-purpose tool a Jedi and/or Sith truly needs. Star Wars fans have already embraced this “Swiss Army Saber” concept, in seeming enjoyment of how the meme finds a fun, sly, route to call out the modern Star Wars franchise for its (arguably gimmicky) obsession with lightsabers. Since the Prequel Trilogy made Darth Maul’s double-bladed lightsaber into a cultural phenomenon, every subsequent Star Wars film and/or TV show has tried to feature more and more elaborate lightsaber designs. In fact, Rey’s hinged lightsaber has been used in some big fan service sequences of two Star Wars animated series (Clone Wars and Rebels), and was far from being the only alternate lightsaber those series introduced.

For every fan that loves the never-ending novelty of new lightsabers, there’s another who thinks that laser swords that can cut through anything are elaborate enough to begin with. Hopefully, the scene with Dark Rey and her fancy lightsaber will be one of substance and not just more “lightsaber porn” that ultimately makes our eyes and minds gloss over. J.J. Abrams managed to keep the dueling pretty relevant and purposed in The Force Awakens – more so than the error-ridden Rey and Kylo tag-team duel in The Last Jedi. That latter case is an example of hollow spectacle that the fandom by and large wants to avoid going forward…

For another great laugh, here’s a Marvel Dark Rey meme mashup for your pleasure!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters on December 20th.