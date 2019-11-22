Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Reveals Best Look Yet at The Knights of Ren

Some new covers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have revealed some pretty gorgeous promo photos of the various light and dark side characters – including our best look yet at Adam Driver’s new look for Kylo Ren, as well as his ominous posse, The Knights of Ren! The group has been teased since Rey (Daisey Ridley) had that now-famous set of visions when holding Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber for the first time in The Force Awakens, but that’s all fans have gotten: teased. Now The Rise of Skywalker will finally reveal the Knights of Ren, and as you will see, they look like some of the most formidable warriors we’ve ever seen in Star Wars!

Check out the new image of Kylo and his Knights of Ren, courtesy of Empire magazine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars fans have been working on theories about The Knights of Ren for years now. What little we know about them (as established by The Force Awakens and surrounding Star Wars media) is that they are followers of the dark side that are neither Jedi nor Sith. What that makes them, exactly, is still unclear – but we know that when Ben Solo fell to the dark side and became “Kylo Ren,” he also assumed the mantle of leadership over the Knights of Ren.

The Knights of Ren true allegiance is still a mystery; it’s been noted they were not as loyal to Snoke or the First Order as Kyo Ren was. The other big mystery is where the group has been during the events of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. A lot of speculation surrounding The Rise of Skywalker seems to center on the idea that The Knights of Ren have been off in the Outer Rim territories (aka the no man’s land of the Star Wars galaxy) and could return with some kind of new power or prophecy that shakes up Kylo Ren’s plans with the First Order.

With the confirmation that Emperor Palpatine will be making a return in The Rise of Skywalker, the idea of The Knights of Ren having been on mission to uncover some long-lost secrets of the Sith make a lot of sense. Story points aside, Star Wars fans are just itching to see The Knights of Ren in an impressive battle sequence, which hopefully J.J. Abrams and Co. will deliver.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters on December 20th. The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.