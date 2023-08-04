Star Wars: Ahsoka TV Spot Offers Glimpses of New Footage

We're only weeks away from the debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka, the TV series that Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans have been waiting years to see, with a new TV spot for the upcoming series building even more excitement for the series. Over the last few months, we've been given various trailers, teasers, and photos from the new series, so while a number of major live-action sequences have already been hinted at in those promos, this TV spot still manages to deliver new looks at both the heroes and villains of the series in action. Check out the TV spot below before Star Wars: Ahsoka premieres on August 23rd.

Audiences are understandably excited to see the live-action debuts of characters like Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla, given that they were such beloved fixtures in the Star Wars Rebels series, but arguably the most exciting live-action debut would be Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. While Thrawn was a major threat in Rebels, his intimidating legacy dates back to the '90s and various Star Wars Legends novels.

Mikkelsen had already voiced the character for Rebels, though we can still expect some slight changes with his approach to embodying the figure in live-action.

"I'm not losing the voice, but I am tweaking it into live-action," Mikkelsen shared with Empire Magazine earlier this year. "When you do an animated character, there's a whole melodious approach. When you're there as a real person, that would be just slightly too much."

He added, "I love the way he rises through the Empire, and the way he carries himself in that environment to become somebody. And then of course, how can you not like a very clever villain? Thrawn takes the time to understand his opponent's culture, and what they're about. It's lovely to be playing that."

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

