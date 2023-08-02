Star Wars: Ahsoka's Newest Inquistor Gets Character Description

Inquisitors were first introduced in Star Wars in the animated shows, and the Jedi hunters eventually appeared in live-action in Obi-Wan Kenobi last year. Star Wars: Ahsoka is heading to Disney+ later this month, and might also include the villains, which is no surprise considering how many characters from Star Wars Rebels are expected to appear in the show. A new inquisitor was seen in the trailer for Ahsoka, and the official Star Wars website has since shared some information about the character, Marrok. Turns out, Marrok is a former Jedi hunter, and it's currently unclear what the villain's motives will be in the new series.

"Once an Inquisitor hunting Jedi for the Empire, the mysterious Marrok now works as a mercenary hired by Morgan Elsbeth to carry out dark deeds. Fully encased in battered battle armor, the warrior still carries a red double-bladed saber with a circular hilt," StarWars.com explains.

Ashley Eckstein Encourages Fans To Watch Animated Shows Ahead of Ahsoka:

Rosario Dawson has taken over the part of Ahsoka Tano in live-action, but the role was originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein in Star Wars: Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and more animated projects. Previously, Dawson said Eckstein gave her her "blessing" when she took over the role, and the two actors met last year for the first time. During a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Eckstein revealed she's excited about the series, but she hopes fans will watch the animated shows first.

"I actually recommend to everyone who is excited about the upcoming Ahsoka series, I highly recommend that you take the time to watch Clone Wars, and watch Star Wars Rebels, and even Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Because if you don't, you're going to miss out on crucial, crucial backstory that you really need to know to fully enjoy the Ahsoka series, which is so exciting," Eckstein shared.

She added, "We're gonna get so many new and incredible stories, but without that backstory, and full understanding of who Ahsoka is and even who the other characters are, you're not going to have as rich or in-depth of an understanding and appreciation of what's going to happen in the series without the backstory, so I'm very grateful that Clone Wars and Rebels and Tales the Jedi are on Disney+. Any chance I get, I tell fans, 'Go and watch it and binge it before you watch the Ahsoka series. It's really gonna matter.'"

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.