Star Wars: Warwick Davis Thinks Ewoks Are Cuter Than Baby Yoda

Of all of the Star Wars content we’ve gotten over the past year, The Mandalorian impacted the pop-culture consciousness in some unexpected ways, thanks to the debut of “Baby Yoda”. The adorable pint-sized creature stole the hearts of nearly everyone who saw it, and sparked a debate about who is the cutest in the Star Wars universe. Warwick Davis, who played Wicket the Ewok in Return of the Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, recently weighed in on the debate — and revealed where his feelings lie.

“I’ve been trying to avoid spoilers on The Mandalorian, but I keep seeing these pictures of Baby Yoda, I don’t want to know anymore really for the time being,” Davis explained to BAND Showbiz (via KULR8). “But Ewoks are obviously very cool, I have a certain affinity with those of course! Ewoks are cooler, they’re more cuddly. Baby Yoda is cute but he’s not cuddly, you would rather cuddle an Ewok than Baby Yoda.”

Even if Davis might think Ewoks are cuter, it’s safe to say that many people think Baby Yoda reigns supreme — something that those involved with The Mandalorian both were and weren’t expecting.

“I think it’s exceeded our expectations, all of our expectations. But I knew, the moment I saw an early cut of the first episode, that we had something really special. And I just felt it,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said during a recent appearance on The Star Wars Show. “I’ve been in the business for 45 years, worked my way up through television mostly, [and I] remember times throughout my career in television when I saw either a character or an actor playing a character when you just knew.”

“[Baby Yoda] doesn’t have to say anything, it just emotes, it just looks,” Iger said. “Moves the ears, the eyes, and so darn intriguing. I think people really want to know, ‘What’s its name? What’s its real name?’ I know its real name, and it’s one of the reasons why I have extra security now, because I don’t want to be given some kind of truth serum by someone.”

Season 1 of The Mandalorian is available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

