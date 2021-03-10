Star Wars: Mattel Releases Premium Baby Yoda Plush With Motorized Pram

✖

Ahead of audiences meeting Baby Yoda in the series premiere of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm kept a tight lid on the pint-sized Force-wielder, which includes avoiding the debut of any official Baby Yoda merch. However, in the time since we've first met him, we've been given a number of different exciting collectibles, including Mattel releasing an all-new premium plush that even comes with a motorized pram, allowing Baby Yoda, who we have since learned is really named "Grogu," to hide from potential threats. The item is now available for pre-order on Mattel's website. Stay tuned for details on the return of Baby Yoda in Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

The plush is described, "Star Wars - The Mandalorian The Child - Collector Edition Plush with Hover Pram celebrates the cutest creature in the galaxy and is a heart-warming plush toy like no other. With exciting accessories inspired by the newest chapters of the epic Lucasfilm series, The Mandalorian, the Child-inspired plush is highly detailed with true-to-screen authentic styling. Transport him during your adventures in his iconic protective hover pram featuring motorized doors that open and close at the push of a button. When questing across the galaxy, the Mandalorian ensured that his Force-sensitive sidekick was safe when things became a little too action-packed, and now so can you!

(Photo: Mattel)

Hover Pram features true-to-series details with motorized doors and a base with adjustable stand that is 42 inches high at maximum height

Adorable Grogu plush includes premium features with charming eyes, large ears, realistic-looking hair, and highly detailed clothing

New season 2 accessories included like control knob and Chowder Squid

This 12inch tall Child has a soft body, arms, and legs, perfect for cuddling!

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

(Photo: Mattel)

Following audiences meeting the character in the first season, where he was merely referred to as "The Child," it was a fateful encounter with Ahsoka Tano that revealed his real identity. While this moment took viewers by surprise, executive producer Dave Filoni confirmed that the name was decided upon long ago.

“The name has been around for a while,” Filoni explained to Vanity Fair last year. “Jon [Favreau] told me early on in Season One what it would be, which made me start to think about how people could learn the name. This gave me the idea that Ahsoka, who is very compassionate, would be able to connect with the child, and that without words they could probably communicate through memories and experiences. Through that connection, she learns the name and then tells Mando and the audience.”

Head to Mattel's official website to pre-order your plush today. Stay tuned for details on Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Will you be adding this Baby Yoda to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!