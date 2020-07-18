Star Wars Fans Honor Actress Billie Lourd on Her Birthday

For more than 40 years, few performers have grown as beloved in the annals of sci-fi cinema as Carrie Fisher, thanks to her groundbreaking role as Leia Organa throughout the years, with the actress enlisting her daughter Billie Lourd into the galaxy far, far away back in 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Since taking on the mantle of Lieutenant Connix in the sequel trilogy, Lourd has earned her own following, despite Connix's brief screen time, proving that she inherited not only her mother's acting skills, but also her abilities at earning a passionate legion of Star Wars fans.

Star Wars isn't the only series to help earn the actress her fans, as she's also impressed audiences with her performances in TV series like Scream Queens and American Horror Story, as well as her eccentric character in Booksmart. Due to her following, her fans took to social media to celebrate the actress and her accomplishments.

