Star Wars Fans Honor Actress Billie Lourd on Her Birthday
For more than 40 years, few performers have grown as beloved in the annals of sci-fi cinema as Carrie Fisher, thanks to her groundbreaking role as Leia Organa throughout the years, with the actress enlisting her daughter Billie Lourd into the galaxy far, far away back in 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Since taking on the mantle of Lieutenant Connix in the sequel trilogy, Lourd has earned her own following, despite Connix's brief screen time, proving that she inherited not only her mother's acting skills, but also her abilities at earning a passionate legion of Star Wars fans.
Star Wars isn't the only series to help earn the actress her fans, as she's also impressed audiences with her performances in TV series like Scream Queens and American Horror Story, as well as her eccentric character in Booksmart. Due to her following, her fans took to social media to celebrate the actress and her accomplishments.
SHOUT OUT to Billie Catherine Lourd for no particular reason other than being fierce, funny and an all-around delightful person! 🎂#MySweetLourd ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ms6QKx5sFD— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 17, 2020
Happy Birthday to the space Princess herself, Billie Lourd. Royalty amongst Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/Phb5sDvstA— Steven (@StevenSankey88) July 17, 2020
My favorite part of Book Smart was Billie Lourd! She was just everywhere! A wonderful little weirdo! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BILLIE!! pic.twitter.com/WtWMH8soJu— Swiftly Swiftie (@AASwiftie13) July 17, 2020
happy birthday my sunshine ♥︎!! pic.twitter.com/rjBjqQ1SaO— mαdu!! 🐳✂️ (@tinypaulswn) July 17, 2020
happy birthday, billie lourd ✨
the heavens are smiling down on you today, carrie and debbie are so proud of how far you've come pic.twitter.com/e0fPupz4Pe— bea; ceo of alderaan (@worshipfuIness) July 17, 2020
Happy a birthday to the talented and adorable Billie Lourd. She’s a wonderful human being who played Lieutenant Connix in Star Wars and is @HamillHimself ’s space niece 💖 💫🎁 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NDywkBztPl— Mark Hamill fangirl 😍 (@skysolofan) July 17, 2020
happy birthday billie lourd ty for playing the best ahs characters and being one of my favourite actresses— delilah ✿ (@Ieimax) July 18, 2020
Her day today only, let’s go Billie Lourd nation pic.twitter.com/Uz2G9zNkSL— Billie Lourd day (@legendarylourd) July 17, 2020
Billie Lourd is a work of art. pic.twitter.com/BlgZcnyhs8— Alia / BLM! 🦋 (@LetBenSoloLive) July 17, 2020
Happy Birthday to the iconic Billie Lourd, who turns 28 today! 🎊 #AHS pic.twitter.com/xAx9H0aY5t— Billie Lourd Zone 🎂 (@ahszone) July 17, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.