Star Wars: Rumored Boba Fett Director Warns Fan Backlash Will Result in Generic Films By “Hacks”

The community of Star Wars fans is known to be loving and inclusive, with fans often embracing strangers who have found a connection to the galaxy far, far away. Sadly, that community has become increasingly toxic over the years, resulting in a vocal minority of fans focusing on what they hate about specific chapters in the saga instead of focusing on what they love. James Mangold, who was rumored to be developing a Boba Fett film, took to Twitter to warn fans of the dangers of their harassment.

The filmmaker didn’t specifically cite any franchises, though he confessed, “At the point when work writing & directing big franchises has become the emotionally loaded equivalent of writing a new chapter of The Bible (w/ the probable danger of being stoned & called a blasphemer), then a lot of bolder minds r gonna leave these films 2 hacks & corp boards.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Mangold having directed Logan for the X-Men universe, it’s clear he wasn’t limiting his comments to one franchise, though a follow-up tweet drew a direct connection to Star Wars and the reactions to The Last Jedi.

“In the case of @rianjohnson and @chrismcquarrie, i assure you these cats are not ‘owned.’ They actually fight your battles behind the scenes,” Mangold replied to a fan who claimed that studios have already begun hiring “hacks.”

The debut of The Last Jedi brought unexpected reactions of hatred from a subset of Star Wars fans who took it upon themselves to share their anger and personal insults with the film’s cast and crew on social media. Writer/director Rian Johnson knew when to refrain from conversation and when to engage, yet actress Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose, ultimately deleted her social media channels after months of being the victim of racist and sexist insults.

Recently, Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie claimed he was “cured” of his desire to direct a Star Wars movie due to the amount of negativity in the fandom.

Prior to Johnson’s film, one of the most controversial topics amongst Star Wars fans was the prequel trilogy, with many fans of the original films being disappointed with its chronological predecessors. Most notably, the comedic character Jar Jar Binks regularly took the brunt of the criticism for his goofy demeanor striking a contrast to the more serious elements of the saga.

Binks actor Ahmed Best recently confirmed that, due to the endless amount of negativity he suffered for his portrayal of the character, he contemplated suicide.

Whether or not Mangold’s comments were meant as a reflection of behind-the-scenes knowledge he gained about his rumored Boba Fett film and the direction he was planning to take or merely his own opinion on fan backlash is unknown.

The status of Star Wars spin-off films is currently a mystery with conflicting reports claiming they have been halted indefinitely while other reports claim they are being developed as planned.

Stay tuned for details about the rumored Boba Fett film.

What do you think about the filmmaker’s comments? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T Twitter, mang0ld]