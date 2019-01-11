Carrie Fisher’s Dog Gary “Retires” to Florida Beaches

Two years after the death of Star Wars icon and owner Carrie Fisher, French bulldog Gary Fisher has relocated to Florida.

“Just wanted to check in and say it has been 2 years and I miss my mom everyday,” wrote Gary’s verified Instagram account in a caption attached to a photo showing the dog sat on a sandy beach.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I tried New York after LA and decided the beach is much better. Hello Florida and the new adventure begins.”

The account included the hashtags “#garymisseshismom, #garyloveshismom, #garyloveshisfans, #garyfisher, #frenchiesofinstagra,m #garyindestinflorida2019,” and “#garysnewadventures.”

Gary, who has since been adopted by the late actress’ former assistant Corby McCoin, previously celebrated the Leia Organa star’s birthday in an October 21 Instagram post, where the dog “wrote” he will “always love and miss” his mom.

The dog had a cameo appearance in 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, where he appeared as an alien version of himself during the film’s casino sequence during Finn (John Boyega) and Rose’s (Kelly Marie Tran) trip to Canto Bight.

It was reported in December that year Gary recognized Fisher during a screening of the film, his ears perking up every time Leia appeared on screen.

Fisher’s Resistance leader Leia, who was still alive and in command of a dwindled but determined band of rebels at the end of The Last Jedi, will next appear in writer-director J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: Episode IX through the use of repurposed and unused footage from Abrams’ 2015 franchise revival The Force Awakens.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said in a statement released in July.

“Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie [Lourd], we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Fisher’s brother Todd said more recently there’s “lots of minutes of footage” featuring Leia, even beyond outtakes.

“This is unused, new content that could be woven into the storyline,” Fisher told ABC News. “That’s what’s going to give everybody such a great kick. It’s going to look like it was meant to be. Like it was shot yesterday.”

In addition to her posthumous appearance in Episode IX, Fisher noted there’s more yet to come from his late sister.

“We have a lot of her artifacts, and a lot of things of hers that she’s written that will someday be shared,” he said. “There’s a lot more to come from Carrie.”

A December episode of FOX’s animated Family Guy, where Fisher sometimes loaned her voice to Angela, boss of Peter Griffin (Seth McFarlane), paid tribute to the late star in the form of a well-meaning eulogy delivered by a solemn Peter.

Star Wars: Episode IX opens December 20.