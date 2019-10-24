Star Wars: Carrie Fisher’s Family Criticizes Upcoming Book About the Actress

December will see the long-awaited release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but it will also mark three years since the passing of the great Carrie Fisher. The iconic writer/actor best known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars died on December 27th, 2016 after a cardiac arrest. Despite her passing, the upcoming film’s director, J.J. Abrams, was able to use previously shot footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens in order to include her in the new movie. There is also a new book about the final hours of Fisher’s life being released next month. Carrie Fisher: A Life On The Edge was written by Sheila Weller, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, Fisher’s family does not endorse the new book.

Bryan Lourd, Fisher’s ex-husband and the father of her daughter, Billie Lourd, said the following on behalf of the family:

“A person named Sheila Weller has taken it upon herself to sell and write an unauthorized biography based on my daughter’s mother, Carrie Fisher,” the statement reads. “I do not know Ms. Weller. Billie does not know Ms. Weller. And, to my knowledge, Carrie did not know her.”

According to Lourd, Weller sold the book without any involvement from Fisher’s family.

“For all the fans and friends of Carrie, I just thought it necessary that you know this information before you decided to purchase this book or consider what is being said in the upcoming press interviews Weller will do while trying to sell it,” the statement adds. “To be clear I haven’t read the book. The only books about Carrie Fisher worth reading are the ones Carrie wrote herself. She perfectly told us everything we needed to know.”

Fisher wrote multiple books about her life, including 2008’s Wishful Drinking, which she turned into a one-woman show, and The Princess Diarist, which was released the year she passed away.

Fisher can be seen in The Rise of Skywalker alongside a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.