Star Wars Creators Cavan Scott and Nick Brokenshire Launch Dead Seas at IDW (Exclusive)

The next IDW Original series comes from a pair of Star Wars comics creators. ComicBook.com can exclusively announce Dead Seas, the newest original comic book series from Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic) and artist Nick Brokenshire (Star Wars Adventures). Launching in December, IDW describes Dead Seas as part Poseidon Adventure, part The Haunting of Hill House. The supernatural thriller reunites the fan-favorite Star Wars writer-and-artist team for a tale of specters, prisoners, pirates, and disaster on the open ocean.

"I grew up obsessed with disaster movies, but there was only one problem: there were never enough ghosts! Dead Seas is my chance to put this terrible wrong right, and who better to team up with than Nick Brokenshire. Working together on Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader's Castle, it soon became clear that we share the same ghoulish sense of humor and I knew immediately who I wanted to bring Dead Seas' tortured spirits to life. Or should that be death?" Scott said in a statement.

"I have something of a sea-faring background—my dad was a deep-sea diver, my sister an accomplished sailor, and I enjoy long soaks in a bubble-bath—so the whole sea adventure angle is very appealing to me. Add weird, twisted ghouls and the recipe is delicious, I'd say!" said Brokenshire. "The idea of very flawed individuals finding goodness in themselves in spite of very strange and frightening circumstances is something that I think many of us are drawn to. In the end, we all hope we'll do the right thing when faced with a giant, amorphous, killer-baby-ghost."

"From the moment Cavan and Nick pitched us Dead Seas, I was hooked. Cavan's a brilliant storyteller, and I'm genuinely terrified for the well-rounded characters in the amazing, action-filled tale that he's crafted. Not to mention, Nick's artwork has never looked better—the ghost designs are totally off the wall," said editor Chase Marotz. "We're absolutely thrilled to see Dead Seas take shape as an IDW Original series"

Dead Seas #1 will come with three variant covers, including Cover A by Nick Brokenshire, Cover B by Scott's Star Wars: The High Republic collaborator Ario Anindito, and Cover C by Frazer Irving (Batman & Robin). You can check Covers A and B, along with the solicitation and a preview of Dead Seas #1 below.