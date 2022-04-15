IDW Announces New Originals Initiative Featuring Scott Snyder, G. Willow Wilson, John Ridley and More

IDW Publishing is launching a new line of original comics and graphic novels from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Scott Snyder, John Ridley, and G. Willow Wilson. New York Times best-selling authors, fan-favorite artists, and even newcomers will bring their talents to the IDW Originals initiative, as the publisher looks to release new original projects on a monthly basis. First up will be July’s Dark Spaces: Wildfire by writer Scott Snyder and artist Hayden Sherman. The projects will range from genres such as crime thriller, supernatural horror, science fiction, epic fantasy, and more.

“A year ago we gave ourselves a mission: to make IDW the destination for premier talent and rising stars,” said Mark Doyle, editorial director of Originals. “This is an unprecedented moment in IDW’s history, and there’s been a tremendous team effort from our creative and editorial teams and everyone at the company to develop a stellar slate of original stories—and we’re having a blast doing it!”

“Throughout our history, IDW has provided a supportive environment for passionate creators to pursue their artistic vision, taking form as such beloved titles as 30 Days of Night, Locke & Key, V Wars, Canto, October Faction, and Wynonna Earp, just to name a few,” said publisher Nachie Marsham. “Our new Originals editorial division, spearheaded by Mark Doyle, reflects our commitment to building upon that legacy. More than ever before, we are reaching out to the creative community, welcoming fresh ideas that span a diverse range of genres, and offering audiences wild new worlds to explore.”

The creative teams and descriptions for the first nine titles under the IDW Originals banner are below. Projects in 2023 and beyond are also in the works, including a series by Academy Award–winning director, screenwriter, novelist, and showrunner John Ridley (Netflix’s upcoming Shirley, Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992, The Other History of the DC Universe), and original graphic novels aimed at middle grades and YA audiences.

Dark Spaces: Wildfire

Dark Spaces: Wildfire, a thriller series written by Scott Snyder with art by Hayden Sherman, follows a group of female inmate firefighters deep into the smoldering California hills, where their desperate heist of a burning mansion will lead them to the score of a lifetime…or a deadly trap!

Trve Kvlt

Trve Kvlt, a five-issue miniseries written by Scott Bryan Wilson with art by Liana Kangas, introduces Marty Tarantella, a down-on-his-luck loser whose last-ditch scheme to escape a lifetime of fast-food service sets him on a collision course with a cult of violent, Devil-worshiping lunatics!

Crashing

Crashing, a five-issue miniseries written by Matthew Klein with art by Morgan Beem, throws open the doors of an emergency room filled with casualties of a superhuman war, where Rose Osler, a doctor on her own path of addiction and recovery, faces the most dangerous day of her medical career.

Earthdivers

Earthdivers, an ongoing series written by Stephen Graham Jones with art by Davide Gianfelice, unites four Indigenous survivors in an apocalyptic near future as they embark on a bloody, one-way mission to save the world by traveling back in time to kill Christopher Columbus and prevent the creation of America.

Dead Seas

Dead Seas, a six-issue miniseries written by Cavan Scott with art by Nick Brokenshire, transforms a cynical convict into a reluctant hero when he’s trapped on a sinking prison ship swarming with ghosts. Can he unite desperate criminals, pirates, and brutal guards as they try to escape a watery grave?

Golgotha Motor Mountain

Golgotha Motor Mountain, a five-issue miniseries written by Matthew Erman and Lonnie Nadler with art by Ryan Lee, is a high-octane, redneck motor massacre about two meth-cooking brothers and their attempt to make it home in one piece as all manner of cosmic alien horrors are hot on their trail.

Arca

Arca, an original graphic novel written by Van Jensen with art by Jesse Lonergan, leaves a dying Earth behind as billionaires establish a luxurious new society out among the stars, tended to by teenage indentured servants. But one girl discovers that the good life promised for their years of servitude was a lie…

The Sin Bin

The Sin Bin, a six-issue miniseries written by Robbie Thompson with art by Molly Murakami, hits the road with washed-up hockey player Dale “Dukes” Duquesne, who moonlights as a monster hunter during away games with his daughter, Cat, in tow, hoping to find her mother’s killer.

The Hunger and the Dusk

The Hunger and the Dusk, a twelve-issue storyline written by G. Willow Wilson with art by Chris Wildgoose, upends an age-old conflict between humans and orcs by introducing a new, deadlier species. Fragile alliances form—and unexpected romances blossom—as former enemies wade into battle together to save their two races.