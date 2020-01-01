Star Wars Chewbacca Actor Sings Auld Lang Syne Partly In Wookiee Language

Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker closed the book on the Skywalker Saga, ending the series film with Rey and company squaring off against the nefarious machinations of the resurrected Emperor Palpatine. One of the most important supporting characters of the bunch this time around just happened to be one of the most popular, longest running characters in the series, the wookie Chewbacca. With the original actor, Peter Mayhew, having passed away, new actor Joonas Suotama wished fans a happy new year with a hilarious rendition “Auld Lang Syne” with his Chewbacca voice!

Joonas Suotama shared the heart warming video via his Official Twitter Account that has him singing and playing the piano in order to ring in 2020 with a Star Wars theme, switching between English and his Chewbacca voice as he finds one of the best ways to welcome the start of a brand new decade:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A special rendition of “Auld Lang Syne” (or as Chewbacca calls it, “Rawrrgh Lang Syne”) as we begin the New Year. Featuring special guest appearances by Chewbacca and Babybacca. 🌠🎉✨ Chewbacca puppeteering by Milla.#ChewieSings #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/KrDb7vlHRa — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 1, 2020

Chewbacca is one of the longest running characters of the Star Wars franchise, with the right hand man to Han Solo surviving the loss of his partner in being a rogue. Rise of Skywalker certainly gave him a fair share of things to do, as well as a number of important events that took place in his life. Though Chewbacca’s future is unclear following the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, he always has the opportunity to appear in spin-offs, Disney+ series, or anything in-between. The furry wookie is still one of the most popular characters to date, and we’re sure will continue to be down the line.

The video itself also humorously introduces “Babybacca”, though this isn’t to be confused with the son of Chewbacca that was introduced in the Star Wars: Christmas Special. Lumpy, the wookie’s son, hasn’t appeared in the continuity proper in any of the main movies, though who is to say we won’t see him some day make an appearance?

What do you think of this hilarious song ringing in the new year with Chewbacca? Would you want to see the legendary wookie re-appear in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Star Wars!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently playing in theaters now!