Star Wars: Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo Wants Jason Momoa to Join the Wookiee Family

Joonas Suotamo is the gift that keeps on giving! The Finnish actor is known to Star Wars fans as Chewbacca, a role that he took over from Peter Mayhew once the late actor retired after playing the role on last time in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Suotamo has been gracing the Internet with lots of Star Wars treasures from an explanation on how to say “Baby Yoda” like a Wookiee to his hilarious “failed audition” to play Obi-Wan Kenobi. Most recently, the actor shared a video of himself with a huge star we all know and love: Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa. The clip shows the two men testing out their best Chewie voices, and Suotamo is making it clear that he wants Momoa to join the Wookiee family.

A throwback to hanging out with Jason Momoa and practicing our #Chewbacca roars. Jason is already known for playing Aquaman, Khal Drago, and Ronon Dex, but with his natural roaring skills he’s welcome to join my Wookiee family any time! #ChewiesFriends pic.twitter.com/asU8UraLpL — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 12, 2020

“A throwback to hanging out with Jason Momoa and practicing our #Chewbacca roars. Jason is already known for playing Aquaman, Khal Drago, and Ronon Dex, but with his natural roaring skills he’s welcome to join my Wookiee family any time! #ChewiesFriends,” Suotamo wrote.

Here’s what some people had to say in the comments:

“Jason has probably never felt that short,” @MovieTrash1 pointed out.

“Put Jason Momoa in Solo 2!! #MakeSolo2Happen,” @TheRealImmyKid suggested.

“Ronon Dex reverence? Best Tweet I’ve seen all day,” @BOWENARROW523 added.

