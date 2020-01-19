Star Wars: Former Episode IX Director Colin Trevorrow Confirms New Art Isn’t From His Movie

A lot has been made of Colin Trevorrow‘s leaked script for Star Wars Episode IX and how it differs from the finished version of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Now the director is stepping forward to stymie some of the speculation about all that fantastic art floating around and how it relates to his vision for the film. Hopefully, some of the fandom was ready to have a little of the air let out of their ballon as Trevorrow says that the art is all legit, but nothing is from their story. A lot of fans were absolutely happy to hear this confirmation, but it only led to more confusion from some looking for clarity about the leaked script and the legitimacy of that document. The debate between the two stories and how they clash with each other will likely stretch on long after The Rise of Skywalker leaves theaters.

The director wrote on Twitter, “Some beautiful work in here from artists I was lucky enough to work with, but nothing from our story. Credit where credit is due. Love @PhilSzostak’s books…”

Fans have been trying to parse just how much of Trevorrow’s script has made it into the finished product since the details of the leak came to light. The Rise of Skywalker writer Chris Terrio wrote that it can be a bit complicated to take the existing work and mold it into your own. So, he and the rest of the creative team opted to just scrap it entirely.

“We are both a little superstitious about starting with material that might lead us in a direction that’s different than the one we might’ve gone in naturally. So we didn’t begin with the previous script,” Terrio explained to TheWrap. “There may have been certain elements that we used that had been in the original script and we weren’t aware of it. The [Writers Guild of America] makes the determination about those things.”

Well, now there are just more questions swirling with not a lot of answers. The murmurs about the process will only grow louder as the weeks go by. People don’t tend to like hearing about missing out on a Kylo Ren and Darth Vader duel. Or, losing out on seeing any number of the other rumored developments really.