Star Wars Composer John Williams Teases Fans Will “Love” The Rise of Skywalker’s Ending

John Williams, the legendary composer known for Star Wars, Jaws, Jurassic Park, and countless other classics, is returning to the Star Wars franchise one more time for the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Williams began working on the score this summer and recently talked about the new movie at one of his concerts. Terry Matalas, the showrunner for Syfy’s 12 Monkeys, was present for the show and shared a clip of Williams talking about the new film’s ending.

“J.J. Abrams is directing a new film, and I agree he’s doing a fantastic job, and I think, I won’t say anything about it spoiling the ending, it’ll just put you all away. I think you’ll love it,” Williams teased.

Recently, Williams’ brother, Don Williams, a performer and studio percussionist, spoke about working on The Rise of Skywalker‘s score, and teased that it will feature all of the themes from the Star Wars franchise.

“It is top to bottom music,” Don explained. “We’ve done four days and we just scratched the surface. I think we’ve got something like 34 minutes in the canon at this point, but I can tell you that every theme that you ever heard is gonna be compiled into this last effort. Everyone: Leia, Yoda, the Phantom, the Darth, all of it. It’s gonna be in there and in his usual style, he hides them. You gotta go look for them. You’ll find them, but you gotta go look for them.”

“You’ll be sitting there watching the film go by and, oh, there it is! There’s two bars of it and it grabs you, and it takes you away. I find that happening a lot with this while I’m playing, which takes me away from what I’m supposed to be doing, which is counting and coming in the right place.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.