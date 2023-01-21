Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Offers Her Advice for Women Joining Franchise

Lucasfilm has put their Star Wars film slate on hold until they develop projects good enough to make it to the big screen and instead has been releasing top notch streaming series like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and even Andor. There are numerous Star Wars films in development that range from Taika Waititi's project to Damon Lindelof's project that's rumored to begin filming fairly soon. Star Wars: Rogue Squardron was put on hold, but as director Patty Jenkins recently revealed, it's still very much in the works. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also has a project in development at Lucasfilm, but no details have been released so far. Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) is doing press for her upcoming film Sometimes I Think About Dying at Sundance where she was asked if she had any advice for any women joining the franchise set in a Galaxy far, far away. During the interview with Variety, Ridley gave the best advice she could to any women joining a Star Wars project.

"The world is a crazy place," Ridley told the trade. "It's important to tune out the stuff. Not just with Star Wars, but with everything, you try and be in the moment and enjoy what it is because life moves quickly," Amandla Stenberg can handle herself. She's been working for a long time. I sat next to someone at the Wakanda Forever premiere, an executive, and they said [The Acolyte] is amazing. Everyone knows how things are and how they can be. We're all living in that, with people saying more than they need to and commenting more than they need to. It's so individual. Find the good in it all and enjoy it."

Andor is the most recent Star Wars series to hit Disney+. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor'sleading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

Andor is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now!

What do you think of her comments? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!