Star Wars: Andor Star Diego Luna Says You Won't Believe Rogue One Was Possible After Disney+ Series

Today was a big day for Star Wars fans as Lucasfilm showcased all of their upcoming projects like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Willow, The Mandalorian season three, Ahsoka, and Indiana Jones 5 during the first day of Star Wars Celebration. The studio has unveiled two teaser trailers for Andor, Willow, and the new season of The Mandalorian. The first two trailers were released online while the latter was saved for those in attendance. After the showcase ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor star Diego Luna, where he reveals that after the series you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

The next Star Wars series to hit Disney+ is Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series is set to focus on the period in time after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi is watching over Luke Skywalker as a child on his home planet Tatooine, and it will even feature an Obi-Wan and Darth Vader meeting face-to-face. Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow recently compared the two's relationship to a love story.

"For me, across the prequels, through the original trilogy, there's a love-story dynamic with these two that goes through the whole thing," Chow revealed to Vanity Fair. "I felt like it was quite hard to not[include] the person who left Kenobi in such anguish in the series… What's special about that relationship is that they loved each other."

Lucasfilm and the streaming service describe the series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere May 27th, 2022 on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.

