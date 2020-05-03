Star Wars: Toynk Unveils New Tikis and More Deals to Celebrate May the 4th

✖

The annual Star Wars Day is right around the corner, which gives fans of the galaxy far, far away a number of avenues to embrace their love of the saga that launched back in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope. Disney+, for example, is debuting Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the streaming service, in addition to debuting Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a series that goes behind the scenes of bringing the adventure to life. Another way to honor the franchise is by checking out Toynk's various Star Wars Day deals, which is now live and includes the debut of new Geeki Tikis. Learn more about the sale below and check it out at the official Toynk website.

May 4th Deals are as follows:

Deal 1: 50% off LookSee Box

Deal 2: Select Star Wars Geeki Tikis 20% off

Products include: Geeki Tikis Star Wars C-3PO Mug | Crafted Ceramic | Holds 14 Ounces Geeki Tikis Star Wars Wicket Ewok Mug | Crafted Ceramic | Holds 14 Ounces Geeki Tikis Star Wars Jawa Mug | Crafted Ceramic | Holds 14 Ounces Geeki Tikis Star Wars Tusken Raider Mug | Crafted Ceramic | Holds 14 Ounces Geeki Tikis Star Wars Tauntaun Mug | Crafted Ceramic | Holds 14 Ounces Geeki Tikis Star Wars Wampa Mug | Crafted Ceramic | Holds 14 Ounces Geeki Tikis Star Wars Sith Trooper Mug | Ceramic Tiki Cup | Holds 18 Ounces Geeki Tikis Star Wars BB-8 Mug | Ceramic Tiki Style Cup | Holds 20 Ounces Geeki Tikis Star Wars D-0 Mug | Ceramic Tiki Style Cup | Holds 12 Ounces



Deal 3: 20% Off Star Wars Stylized Plushes

Products include: Star Wars D-O Stylized 7-Inch Plush With Enamel Pin Star Wars Yoda Stylized Plush Character And Enamel Pin | Measures 7 Inches Tall Star Wars BB-8 Stylized 7-Inch Plush With Enamel Pin Star Wars C-3PO Stylized 7-Inch Plush With Enamel Pin Star Wars R2-D2 Stylized 7-Inch Plush With Enamel Pin Star Wars Chewbacca Stylized 7-Inch Plush With Enamel Pin Star Wars Boba Fett Stylized 7-Inch Plush With Enamel Pin Star Wars Darth Vader Stylized 7-Inch Plush With Enamel Pin Star Wars Stormtrooper Stylized 7-Inch Plush With Enamel Pin Star Wars Sith Trooper Stylized 7 Inch Plush With Enamel Pin



Bonus Deal: Spend $30 and get a free gift - Baby Yoda enamel pin. Pin is a toynk.com exclusive.

(Photo: Toynk)

Rancor

This galactic-sized 45-ounce Rancor Geeki Tiki includes a bonus mini muglet of the monster's next meal, Jabba's exotic dancer, Oola.

Oola mini muglet holds 2.5 ounces of liquid.

Mug and muglet made from ceramic.

Officially licensed Star Wars product.

(Photo: Toynk)

Jabba

This galactic-sized 40-ounce Jabba the Hutt Geeki Tiki includes a bonus mini muglet of his right-hand man, Bib Fortuna!

Bib Fortuna mini muglet holds 2.5 ounces of liquid.

Mug and muglet made from ceramic.

Officially licensed Star Wars product.

The sale is now live and runs through May 4th at 11:59 p.m. CT. Head to the official Toynk website to grab the deals.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.