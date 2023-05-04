Star Wars Fans Are Celebrating Carrie Fisher's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

May the 4th be with you, Star Wars fans! This year, Star Wars Day is especially special because Carrie Fisher was finally honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The Princess Leia star passed away in 2016, so her daughter Billie Lourd accepted the star on her behalf. The event featured a speech by Lourd in addition to kind words spoken by Fisher's longtime co-star and onscreen brother, Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker). Hamill also took to Instagram to honor Fisher, and he's not the only one celebrating her star on social media. Many fans have also been posting about Fisher's big day online.

"May The Fourth Be Carrie Frances Fisher Day As She Receives Her Richly-Deserved⭐️ On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame," Hamill wrote. You can check out his post below:

During the Walk of Fame ceremony, Hamill shared the same tribute from when Fisher passed back in 2016. "Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all, whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, and the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent, and ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away."

You can check out some of the posts from Star Wars fans and more in honor of Carrie Fisher below...