Star Wars Fans Are Celebrating Carrie Fisher's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
May the 4th be with you, Star Wars fans! This year, Star Wars Day is especially special because Carrie Fisher was finally honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The Princess Leia star passed away in 2016, so her daughter Billie Lourd accepted the star on her behalf. The event featured a speech by Lourd in addition to kind words spoken by Fisher's longtime co-star and onscreen brother, Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker). Hamill also took to Instagram to honor Fisher, and he's not the only one celebrating her star on social media. Many fans have also been posting about Fisher's big day online.
"May The Fourth Be Carrie Frances Fisher Day As She Receives Her Richly-Deserved⭐️ On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame," Hamill wrote. You can check out his post below:
During the Walk of Fame ceremony, Hamill shared the same tribute from when Fisher passed back in 2016. "Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all, whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, and the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent, and ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away."
You can check out some of the posts from Star Wars fans and more in honor of Carrie Fisher below...
It's Her Day
Happy Carrie Fisher Day! pic.twitter.com/CQyPDZfhkK— Chris Argyropoulos (@ThatChrisA) May 4, 2023
Very Special 4th
this star wars day is a special one. today carrie fisher gets honored on the hollywood walk of fame with her own star! carrie didn’t only play a strong woman on the screen, but in real life too. miss you, carrie pic.twitter.com/aibOV6eh6F— emmy STAR WARS DAY (@DARTHEMMY) May 4, 2023
Iconic
carrie fisher received her hollywood star today with her daughter billie lourd wearing a princess leia dress and c-3po & r2-d2 were there too pic.twitter.com/R3MFHmqXfR— NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) May 4, 2023
"Space Uncle"
Billie Lourd and Mark Hamill posing in front of Carrie Fisher's star!! pic.twitter.com/6VIFNWQ1ca— zed | CARRIE STAR DAY (@vadersanakin) May 4, 2023
New Holiday Just Dropped
Happy Star Wars Day and Happy Carrie Fisher Is Getting a Long Overdue Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Day!! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/hdXmDX0Ows— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 4, 2023
Beautiful Speech
MY MOM ISNT JUST PRINCESS LEIA SHES CARRIE FISHER😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kQ7qDK2ClG— addy STAR WARS DAY (@SAT1NEKRYZE) May 4, 2023
Emotions Are High
I unfortunately have to announce I am now crying over this video of Billie sprinkling glitter all over Carrie Fisher’s star pic.twitter.com/lK8VDRSO39— Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) May 4, 2023
Fan Art
To me, she is royalty. 💜— Karen Hallion (@Khallion) May 4, 2023
So happy she is getting her star on the Walk Of Fame today. #carrieonforever #CarrieFisher #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/17y892MRBf
"The Brightest Star"
Carrie Fisher has always spoke up and didn’t conform to the typical hollywood idea of what things should be. She also has encouraged us to speak up. She will finally get her star but she is the brightest star in the whole galaxy herself 💫 #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/bZfJ1L2G4H— zed | CARRIE STAR DAY (@vadersanakin) May 4, 2023
Brotherly Love
“She wouldn’t want us to be sad. She would want us to be happy.” – Mark Hamill at Carrie Fisher’s Walk of Fame Ceremony pic.twitter.com/ZYDkhLyPbH— zed | CARRIE STAR DAY (@vadersanakin) May 4, 2023
Fan Cam
carrie fisher was just honored with a star on the hollywood walk of fame ✨ pic.twitter.com/1GjwV0zfyY— julia STAR WARS DAY (@saturnartquinn) May 4, 2023
We Miss You, Carrie
“i think i am princess leia and princess leia is me. it’s like a mobius striptease” – carrie fisher pic.twitter.com/r8JgxB3Ctu— gabby 🧜🏼♀️💌 (@faliceave) May 4, 2023
You can rewatch the live stream from Carrie Fisher's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony at walkoffame.com.