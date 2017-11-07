The ‘Star Wars’ Death Star Tent Is a Backwoods Battle Station

It would appear that the Galactic Empire has finally run into budget issues. Gone are the days of constructing moon-sized battle stations. Instead, they’ve opted for flimsy tent stations that can be deployed quickly and cheaply.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To cut costs even further, the Empire is running the venture as a franchise. Entrepreneurial Stormtroopers will have to pay $249.99 for a licensed tent, and they’ll have to scout their own locations. However, once established, they’ll have the full support of the Empire behind them. Take advantage of this exciting career opportunity today! Your tent can be ordered here.

Each Death Star tent can comfortably sleep three people, and it can be assembled in a snap thanks to a fast click frame. An inner compartment and lightweight, waterproof carry bag are included for your smartphones and blasters. Check out the gallery below for additional images.

UPDATE: Keep in mind that ThinkGeek running a tiered sale that offers 20/25/30-percent off orders of $50/$100/$150 or more (excluding pre-order and sale items) using the code STELLAR at checkout. Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. Plus, you can score a free Ermagerd Kerts holiday shirt with orders of $50 or more using the code PURRMAHGERD at checkout. The sale ends tonight, November 7th at 11:59 pm EST.

Product Specifications:

• Death Star Dome Tent – Exclusive

• Officially-licensed Star Wars merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive

• Fits up to three people

• Fast click assembly frame (joints, not poles)

• Inner compartment comes pre-installed

• Dimensions: 7 ft. (2 meter) diameter tent floor

• Weight: 11 lbs. (with bag)

• Includes tent cover, inner compartment, and lightweight, waterproof carry bag