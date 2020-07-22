Star Wars: Donald Glover Rumored to Return for Lando Calrissian Series

The Star Wars franchise is rumored to be bringing back Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. Kessel Run Transmissions has dropped word that Glover is either in negotiations with Lucasfilm for a new Star Wars series on Disney+, or he may have already signed on the dotted line. At the same time, the site always drops the caveat that things are still taking shape, and could fall through before anything solid comes to fruition. Star Wars Unity adds that this rumor fits with one they (and others) reported earlier in the year, about Lucasfilm looking to work with Glover again.

We can finally announce that Donald Glover will be reprising his role as Lando in a future #StarWars series! What do you guys think of this news?? pic.twitter.com/TyQGjM0kdn — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) July 22, 2020

The SWU report goes on to speculate that Glover could return in something like a Lando spinoff series, which is set in the timeline of Solo. That would Lando wheeling and dealing his way through an underworld being taken over by crime syndicates like Crimson Dawn and Black Sun, which were under the control of Maul at that time.

Solo: A Star Wars Story may not have lit up the box office (and effectively ended the Star Wars Standalone series), but the film keeps on gaining a cult-following since it has hit streaming services. The time leading into the original Star Wars Original Trilogy has become increasingly rich material for Lucasfilm to mine, thanks to series like Star Wars Rebels and standalone films like Solo and Rogue One. On the horizon, we have the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, which will also be set in the pre-OT era. Donald Glover won fans over with his portrayal of a young Lando in Solo; a series centered on Lando also allows Lucasfilm to revisit so many characters of Solo, without having to commit to a full movie sequel.

The other side of speculation is that a project focused on Lando wouldn't just rest on Donald Glover's shoulders: Billy Dee Williams has plenty of room for more Star Wars as well, thanks to The Rise of Skywalker. The elder Lando had many adventures after the fall of the Empire - and those adventures looked to continue of the defeat of The Final Order, as Lando pledged to help Jannah (Naomi Ackie) the rest of the children that defected from the First Order, track down their true origins.

Between Glover and Williams, there's room for a Lando series that jumps between the Rebel hero's past and future and helps Lucasfilm further flesh out the OT era, and push forward past the stumbles of the Sequel Trilogy.

Do you want to see Donald Glover return for more Star Wars? The Mandalorian Season 2 will continue the franchise this fall.

