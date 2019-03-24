‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Oscar Isaac Teases That the Film Will Live Up to Expectations

The upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX serves as the conclusion of the sequel trilogy that launched with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, though it will also serve as the culmination of the entire Skywalker Saga. The franchise launched in 1977, with the focus on a member of the Skywalker family being the narrative thread that has tied the previous eight films together. Understandably, expectations are quite high, given that some fans have been waiting more than 40 years to see how it all pays off. Star Oscar Isaac recently teased that he feels as though the final chapter in the saga makes good on audience expectations.

“The experience of reading it definitely did and the experience of doing it. It’s amazing how adaptable we are because the most crazy scenarios and situations can feel routine after a while,” Isaac shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast [H/T Bespin Bulletin] when asked if the film meets expectations of fans. “Even like, ‘Oh, I’m in an X-Wing again,’ I got to squeeze my ass into the Millennium Falcon chair. They clearly don’t make it for ethnic hips. Harrison Ford did not have a butt because this is not working for me. Everything starts to feel like old hat and the fact, towards the end of shooting, when we were saying goodbye, it was very emotional for me.”

While one might think that anyone involved with the production would be more likely to exaggerate the excitement of the film, Isaac pointed out how he would more likely be reluctant to be impressed with the production, seemingly confirming how massive the spectacle of the new film will be. Not only does the film sound like it will narratively deliver on what the Skywalker Saga has been building towards, but the actor also revealed that shooting the film took an emotional toll on him.

“It was such a huge chapter of my life for me, six years or whatever it was, it was a lot and the intensity of it and they’re, like, the biggest films ever so being in the midst of all that was a lot,” Isaac added. “And to have [director] JJ [Abrams] come back and the energy of the set and the energy of the whole thing was so distinct from the other ones in a great way.”

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20th.

