Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Photo Confirms Knights of Ren Easter Egg in Solo: A Star Wars Story

When audiences first saw Star Wars: The Force Awakens, we were treated to a number of new characters and concepts that we were only given the slightest information about, leading us to speculate about how these elements tied into the larger world of the franchise. One of the more exciting images was a group of armored warriors in the rain led by Kylo Ren, who we would come to learn were the Knights of Ren. With new behind-the-scenes images of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker emerging, it confirms that Solo: A Star Wars Story may have had a Easter egg referencing the characters.

Even the Knights of Ren want to #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/IQQ1vxZzbm — Todd Desgrosseilliers (@toddnosebest) May 23, 2019

One fan pointed out that one of the weapons used by a member of the Knights of Ren is the same weapon that appears in Dryden Vos’ collection of rare relics from all across the galaxy. With Solo having taken place decades before the emergence of the Knights of Ren, it’s unlikely that this is the same exact weapon, though we can’t rule out this item having larger significance than being a mass-produced item that was adopted by one of the Knights.

Despite their formidable appearance in The Force Awakens, fans still know little about the organization. Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson previously revealed that he didn’t include any references to the Knights in that film due to how much narrative was already being explored.

“We have a very full movie already there literally was just not room for another element…I guess I could’ve used them in place of the Praetorian guards but then it would feel like wasting them because all those guards had to die,” Johnson told the Empire podcast. “And if Kylo had some kind of connection to them it would’ve added a complication that wouldn’t have helped the scene…truth is I just didn’t see a place for them in the movie.”

While they might not have had much screentime, that hasn’t stopped the internet from speculating about the role they’ll play in The Rise of Skywalker, with some theories suggesting that they will turn on Kylo and hunt him down for killing Snoke while other theories think the warriors could all be clones of Rey, confirming why he has a strong connection to her.

Fans will find out more about the Knights of Ren when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.

