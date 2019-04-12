JJ Abrams Reveals When ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Takes Place

After quite a lot of waiting from fans, the first details surrounding Star Wars: Episode IX have begun to be revealed during the film’s Star Wars Celebration Chicago panel. While the film’s cast and crew haven’t been able to tease too much yet, a tidbit of information was revealed about the film’s timeline.

ComicBook.com was on hand for the Episode IX panel, where director J.J. Abrams teased when the film begins in relation to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. As Abrams revealed, the film will not pick immediately after its predecessor, as Last Jedi did with The Force Awakens, as “some time” in between the two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film.” Abrams revealed. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

While this might not be the most specific idea of Episode IX‘s point in the Star Wars universe, it does hint at the new footing that the final installment in the trilogy will be on.

“The experience of reading it definitely did and the experience of doing it. It’s amazing how adaptable we are because the most crazy scenarios and situations can feel routine after a while,” franchise star Oscar Isaac shared on a recent podcast appearance. “Even like, ‘Oh, I’m in an X-Wing again,’ I got to squeeze my ass into the Millennium Falcon chair. They clearly don’t make it for ethnic hips. Harrison Ford did not have a butt because this is not working for me. Everything starts to feel like old hat and the fact, towards the end of shooting, when we were saying goodbye, it was very emotional for me.”

Episode IX will feature returning appearances from Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and Lieutenant Connix (Billie Lourd). Carrie Fisher will also be posthumously returning as Leia Organa in the film, through the use of archival footage.

“Harrison [Ford] was more prominent in the first of the sequels, then I was more prominent, and Carrie was meant to be more prominent in the third,” Hamill said in an interview last month. “I’m glad they found a way to do that, and something tells me that she’d get a real kick out of the fact that she had a hit movie years after she left us, because that was just her. I like to think that would please her, but nothing would be better than having her here.”

New cast members joining the film include Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Matt Smith, and Dominic Monaghan. Abrams co-wrote the screenplay alongside Chris Terrio.

What do you think of the timeline surrounding Episode IX? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Star Wars: Episode IX will land in theaters this December.