‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: First Look at Naomi Ackie’s Character

The first look at Star Wars: Episode IX is coming out of Star Wars Celebration Chicago, including the first look at one of the galaxy’s newest additions.

ComicBook.com is on hand for the Episode IX panel, where the first official look at Naomi Ackie‘s character was revealed. You can check out the still of her character, who is named Jannah, below.

Of course, the yellow cape in her costume will certainly make fans speculate that Jannah is the daughter of Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), something that Ackie didn’t entirely deny.

“Listen, Lando is a very charming man, so he could have children all over the universe. That’s what I’m saying.”

While details surrounding how Jannah fits into the story are currently slim, Ackie has hinted that she’s pretty excited to join the galaxy far, far away.

“It’s like something that I haven’t fully anticipated so I don’t know how to get my head around it on a lot of occasions,” Ackie shared last year. “Right now, it’s fine, because I’m filming, so it’s okay, but as soon as I have to go into the public and do all of this but with Star Wars right behind me, I think I’ll be a little bit more terrified.”

Episode IX will feature returning appearances from Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and Lieutenant Connix (Billie Lourd). Carrie Fisher will also be posthumously returning as Leia Organa in the film, through the use of archival footage.

“Harrison [Ford] was more prominent in the first of the sequels, then I was more prominent, and Carrie was meant to be more prominent in the third,” Hamill said in an interview last month. “I’m glad they found a way to do that, and something tells me that she’d get a real kick out of the fact that she had a hit movie years after she left us, because that was just her. I like to think that would please her, but nothing would be better than having her here.”

New cast members joining the film also include Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Matt Smith, and Dominic Monaghan. Abrams co-wrote the screenplay alongside Chris Terrio.

Star Wars: Episode IX will land in theaters this December.