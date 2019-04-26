Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares “Missed Opportunities” Fan Art Which Reunites Original Stars for ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

When Lucasfilm announced that it would be developing a Star Wars sequel trilogy and that Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Mark Hamill would all be returning to reprise their roles, fans couldn’t wait to see Leia, Han, and Luke reunited for the first time since 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, however, saw the death of Han Solo and a wordless appearance from Luke, preventing that notion from ever happening. It’s clear that this is one of Hamill’s biggest disappointments with the new films, as he took to Twitter to share fan art of the characters all together, including Lando Calrissian.

The art takes a still from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker teaser featuring Billy Dee Williams’ Lando in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, while adding in Leia, Luke, and Han around him. The actor added the hashtag “missed opportunities,” expressing his disappointment that these characters will never reunite in such a way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The image will definitely spark an emotional reaction with fans, though with the sequel trilogy’s focus being on new characters, it would appear Hamill is more interested in the franchise’s past than its future. This is only the latest example of Hamill expressing his own ideas for the sequel trilogy, having previously shared details of his idea for Luke’s return in The Force Awakens.

“Everyone talks about the shock of realizing that, on Force Awakens, I don’t come in until the last page, a bigger shock to me was them killing Han Solo before Luke could ever see his best friend again,” Hamill shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “I mean, it might be selfishly motivated, but I said, ‘Holy cow, that’s a real missed opportunity.’ Even having the three of us together, even briefly. I pitched Abrams on the idea of, ‘You can still have me come in at the very end, but how about this. How about Leia’s trying to contact me telepathically, she gets frustrated because there’s no answers, so she rushes to the new Death Star’–that’s three, so far.”

He continued, “‘And she almost gets there but she gets stopped by two Stormtroopers and, just before she’s abducted, one Stormtrooper turns to the other one, blows him away, pulls off his helmet and says “Hi, sis, I’m here to rescue you.”‘ I say, ‘It’ll blow the roof off the joint, I’m still in it at the very end.’”

While Lucasfilm might not be keen to incorporate the actor’s ideas, we’ll still see Luke in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when it lands in theaters on December 20th.

What do you think of this fan art? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!