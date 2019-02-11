‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Dominic Monaghan Shows Off “Trixie” Crew Hat

Dominic Monaghan, a late addition to the cast of Star Wars: Episode IX, took to Instagram to show off a hat he received from the production, emblazoned with the word “Trixie” in big letters. Trixie was the code name of the production that was used to prevent details about the shoot from leaking to the press.

The actor shared a photo of the hat, while joking, “Precious little independent movie coming out at the end of the year.”

The Star Wars saga first utilized secret code names for their productions while shooting Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, as its California filming locations would have made it easy for fans to try to drop by the shoot to learn details about the conclusion of the trilogy. While shooting, the film was referred to as “Blue Harvest,” with the crew even wearing t-shirts adorned with a fake logo and tagline of the film.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens used the code name “Foodles” while Star Wars: The Last Jedi used the code name “Space Bear.”

Monaghan was confirmed to appear in the upcoming film after production officially kicked off, as he was likely brought in thanks to formerly working with director J.J. Abrams on Lost. The actor is no stranger to starring in massive franchises, with one of his breakout roles being Meriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Last fall, the actor teased details about how large of a role he has in the film.

“J.J. is a friend of mine and he said to me that at some point I’d get the opportunity to read the script,” Monaghan shared with the Distraction Pieces podcast. “[He told me], ‘Just be aware of the fact that there are massive sequences in Act Two, there are massive sequences in Act Three but because we’re shooting Act One first, I’ve put you in there and you seem to not be around as much in Act Two and Act Three but that’s because that’s what we’re doing first so I want you here, I want you invested. So read the script but just know there won’t be long until there’ll be a re-draft of those things and we’ll see you a little bit more’. So I read it, and the script is amazing and obviously there isn’t a lot I can say.”

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Episode IX, which lands in theaters this December.

