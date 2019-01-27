‘Star Wars: Episode IX’s John Boyega Poses With Stormtroopers in New Photo

Audiences still have to wait almost a year to see John Boyega reprise his role in Star Wars: Episode IX, but it looks like the actor is returning to his character’s roots in an amusing way.

Boyega recently shared a photo to his Instagram account, which shows him posing alongside several Stormtroopers. Boyega jokes in the caption that he’s “[keeping his] enemies close”, a reference to his character, Finn, leaving his role as a Stormtrooper to join the Resistance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Keep your enemies close 😁 A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Jan 26, 2019 at 9:32am PST

The photo is pretty endearing, in part because it appears to be from the same day that Boyega was “arrested” by the soldiers while at Disneyland. The video that Boyega shared to Instagram was embraced in a pretty tongue-in-cheek way by fans, and even his co-stars in the sequel trilogy.

Details about Episode IX still largely (and understandably) remain a mystery, as the film is poised to be a conclusion to the entire “Skywalker Saga” of films.

“They’re going to fly [the rewrites] over with somebody from the company,” Mark Hamill said of Episode IX‘s secrecy in an interview last year. “They’re going to come and give it to me and wait for me to read it before I give it back. So no pressure! You can’t even keep it overnight. But that’s the way it is now.”

“I remember back when I read the first Star Wars [script], I was like, ‘Wow, that’s the goofiest thing I’ve ever read.’” Hamill continued. “I gave it to my best friend to read, and I said, ‘What do you think of it?’ He said ‘It’s really wild, it’s crazy, can I give it to Meredith?’ ‘Sure, go ahead. It went around to all my friends. Of course back then nobody cared. Nowadays it’s like working for some secret deep state government organization, like being in the CIA. They’re going to send rewrites over to Prague on this dark red paper that gives you a headache to read.”

But apparently, all of the secrecy surrounding Episode IX will lead to a huge payoff for fans of the franchise.

“Oh, it’s definitely worth it,” Richard E. Grant, who is playing an unknown role in the film, shared in a recent interview. “If you’re a Star Wars fan, and I am, then knowing what’s coming in this is quite something. I absolutely understand why they’re so secretive about it, because it’s very exciting.”

Star Wars: Episode IX is in theaters on December 20th.