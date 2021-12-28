Star Wars Fans Can’t Wait For The Book Of Boba Fett Debut

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is coming tomorrow, and fans can’t wait. The series, which takes place following Fett’s apparent death in Return of the Jedi, was teased as a shock ending of the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. Fans have long hoped for more live-action content from the fan-favorite character, who actually had relatively little screen time in the original Star Wars trilogy. The character, who debuted in the Star Wars Holiday Special, became a fan-favorite due to his cool design, and as a result has been featured in dozens of stories over the years in spite of a fairly minor role (and embarrassing end) in the original Star Wars trilogy.

You can see the official synopsis for the series below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

“The Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

You can see some of our favorite tweets anticipating the series below.

Fashion!

https://twitter.com/psxotaku/status/1475846809138479106?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Good feeling

https://twitter.com/alejandro_sando/status/1475847238157049863?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s happening

https://twitter.com/gamer_loaf/status/1475848600584290305?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Honestly, this seems fair.

https://twitter.com/AdamSkywalkerPL/status/1475850679189225477?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Who’s excited?

https://twitter.com/TheFirstOkiro/status/1475827016230486019?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Snuck up on me

https://twitter.com/Corey_WolfPack/status/1475689631505018880?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Singin’ in the Rain