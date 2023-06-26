Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge First Order Stormtrooper Helmet Now Available From Disney

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in 2021, Hasbro released a Star Wars The Black Series First Order Stormtrooper electronic helmet that is currently unavailable unless you're willing to pay as much as $250-$300 for it. The good news is that Disney has filled the void with their own model, which comes straight from the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction. Like the Hasbro version, it is a 1:1 scale helmet that features voice-changing effects. However, it also adds 10 real character phrases and is reasonably priced at $99.99.

What's more, you don't need to travel to Disney Parks to get your hands on it. The Stormtrooper helmet is currently available to order here at shopDisney with free US shipping using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

"Strike fear in the hearts of Rebels with this First Order Stormtrooper helmet with sound effects. With precise detail, it recreates the helmet worn by the elite force of next generation Stormtroopers. Inspired by the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, it features real character phrases and a voice-changing effect. The adjustable fit is designed for adults so you can defend the Empire in comfort and style. Welcome to the Dark Side."

Speaking of Disney Star Wars replicas, Ezra Bridger of Star Wars Rebels fame (and soon to be live-action Ahsoka fame) was the latest inspiration in Disney's fast growing lineup of lighstaber replicas. The hilt design is based on green lightsaber that Ezra built after his first one was destroyed by Darth Vader. Like previous Star Wars lightsaber hilts released by Disney, it will have the ability to activate sound and light effects when paired with a blade that's sold separately. It will also come packaged in a display case with a Starbird symbol. The Ezra Bridger Legacy Lightsaber hilt is right here at shopDisney for $169.99.