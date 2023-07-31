Here Are The Star Wars LEGO Sets That Will Go On Sale In August 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Everything you need to know about Star Wars LEGO drops for August 1st and September 1st 2023.

Star Wars fans have 6 new LEGO set releases to consider for the August 2023 drop, and we have all of the details you need right here. Below you'll find a breakdown of the new Star Wars LEGO sets that will launch tonight July 31st / August 1st at 9pm PT / 12 am ET as well as the upcoming September 1st releases that you should have on your radar.

We'll start with the most recent debuts from San Diego Comic-Con 2023, where LEGO unveiled three new sets that are available to pre-order for a September 1st launch. What's more, two of the sets are inspired by the upcoming live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka series that will debut on Disney+ on August 23rd. Details about each of these sets can be found below along with pre-order links.

Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle (75362) – $79.99 / Pre-order at LEGO.com / Amazon: This set features an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit, retractable landing gear, two stud shooters, and two storage compartments for tools and weapons. Minfigures include Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Professor Huyang and Marrok.

New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati's Starfighter (75364)- $109.99 / Pre-order at LEGO.com / Amazon: This set features two buildable starships from Star Wars: Ahsoka, an opening minifigure cockpit, two stud shooters, retractable landing gear, and space to store weapons. The Minifigure lineup includes Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati, Morgan Elsbeth, and Captain Porter along with a New Republic Astromech Droid.

Chewbacca (75371) – $199.99 / Pre-order at LEGO.com / Amazon: The Chewbacca set celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with a 2319-piece figure that stands over 18-inches tall. Includes a Chewbacca LEGO minifigure with a stud-shooting bowcaster.

The SDCC 2023 LEGO sets follow hot on the heels fo the 75357 Ghost & Phantom II set, which is also inspired by the upcoming live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka series. It recreates the starships with 1394 pieces, and includes minifigures of General Hera Syndulla, Lt. Beyta, Jacen Syndulla and First Officer Hawkins, plus a Chopper (C1-10P) LEGO droid figure.

Features of the set include 2 lever-activated spring-loaded shooters, a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit with removable front section, a cabin with 2 opening hatches, and a detachable turret with a cannon (non-shooting) and space for a LEGO minifigure. The Phantom II shuttle also has an opening minifigure cockpit and a storage compartment. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon and here at LEGO.com for $159.99 with a release date set for September 1st.

Additional Star Wars LEGO sets with August 1st and September 1st release dates can be found below These sets include the Yavin 4 Rebel Base, 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack, Yoda's Jedi Starfighter, and the Star Wars Advent Calendar for the upcoming holiday season. Details about each of these new sets can be found below.

75365 Yavin 4 Rebel Base / $169.99 / Launches August 1st here at LEGO.com: This 1066-piece set features a brick-built model of Yavin 4 Rebel Base and a Y-wing starfighter from Star Wars: A New Hope complete with loads of fun details. The collection of 10 minifigures includes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, General Dodonna, Jon Vander, Garven Dreis, Rebel Fleet Trooper and Rebel Crew, along with R2-D2 and R2-BHD LEGO droid figures.

75360 Yoda's Jedi Starfighter / $34.99 / Launches August 1st here at LEGO.com: This 253-piece set is inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars and features an opening cockpit for the Master Yoda LEGO minifigure, space for the R2-D2 LEGO droid figure, 2 spring-loaded shooters and adjustable wings for flight and landing.

332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack / $19.99 / Launches August 1st here at LEGO.com: This 108-piece set is inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars and features a Clone Infantry Support Speeder vehicle with 2 stud shooters, seats for 2 LEGO minifigures, a stud-shooting laser cannon, and 4 minifigures – Clone Captain Vaughn with a special helmet and three 332nd Clone Troopers.

LEGO Star Wars Mechs – Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and Stormtrooper / $15.99 each / Launches August 1st here at LEGO.com: "Introduce youngsters to the dark side of the LEGO® Star Wars universe with this brick-built Darth Vader Mech (75368) for play and display. The posable mech has an opening cockpit for the Darth Vader LEGO minifigure, a clip for his lightsaber and gripping hands to hold a huge red lightsaber."

75366 LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar / $44.99 / Launches September 1st here at LEGO.com: Includes Emperor Palpatine, an Ewok and a Pit Droid in holiday outfits, a Gonk Droid dressed as a reindeer, Omega with a sled, a 212th Clone Trooper, B-1 Battle Droid and Princess Leia. Mini builds include The Justifier, The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter, a turbo tank, STAP speeder, AAT, Imperial Shuttle, AT-ST, speeder bike, Imperial Star Destroyer, Ewok glider, Clone Command Center, Ewok village, Endor bunker, Endor shield protector and Emperor's throne.

You can check out more of the latest LEGO Star Wars sets here at the LEGO Shop. Again, the LEGO sets listed above will go on sale beginning at 9pm PT / 12am ET July 31st / August 1st unless otherwise indicated, but there is more where that came from. If you want to dive right in, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. You can take advantage of LEGO VIP offers by signing up for a free account right here.

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.