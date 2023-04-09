Star War: Dave Filoni Teases Answer to Where's Ezra Bridger? (Exclusive)

Ever since Star Wars Rebels ended and creator Dave Filoni has confirmed characters from that series are showing up in live action fans have continued to ask, Where's Ezra Bridger? The answer to that question will seemingly be revealed in the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka TV series, which showed off a first look at live-action Ezra in its first trailer. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview at Star Wars Celebration, we asked Filoni about the Rebels characters that he's bringing into the live-action and if he has any updates on his answer to "Where's Ezra?"

"Oh, I know where he is," the Ahsoka creator revealed to us. "Yeah. But getting there is the problem. I mean, good luck. So I don't know how we're gonna do that, budget alone is really tricky. So, I don't know, you know what we're gonna do there, but he's exiled for sure in a far off place. But no, it's fun. There was a moment where it turned and I did realize and I remember I was at one of these conventions and a fan finally yelled that out and I said, 'You know what? I know' and then everyone (gasped), because I never answered that way, it changed the answer. So knowing is one thing, you know, getting there is uh another thing, there's lots of places we know, but we never visited in life. So we'll see what happens."

Actor Eman Esfandi has been cast in the role of Ezra for the live-action Ahsoka series, confirmed to premiere this August on Disney+. It's unclear just how much he'll be featured in the show but the trailer did include at least a bit of footage of him, at least that everyone is still very much looking for him. Esfandi weighed in with his thoughts on joining the Star Wars Universe in this pivotal role as well.

"It was an absolute joy and honor to play a live-action hologram of such a beloved character," Esfandi wrote in a tweet. "#EzraBridger aka Spectre-6, Jabba the Hut, & everyone's favorite blueberry!! Thanks for the fun @dave_filoni @Jon_Favreau #Ahsoka #StarWars @DisneyPlus May the Force be with you all 🙏🏾".

Star Wars: Ahsoka will star Rosario Dawson in the titular role. Set after the fall of the Empire, "Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Dawson is joined in the series by Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. Hayden Christensen is also confirmed to appear, though it's unclear if he'll be playing Anakin Skywalker or Darth Vader when he does.