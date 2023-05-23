Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Funko Pops Add Admiral Ackbar Exclusive
During Funko Fair 2023 back in February, Funko unveiled a wave of Pop figures that celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The collection included quite a few common Pop figures alongside Pop Moments and exclusives. Now, an Admiral Ackbar exclusive has been added to the list, and you can pre-order it it here on Amazon for $12.99 with a release date set for June 21st. A breakdown of the previous ROTJ 40th releases and where to find them can be found below. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ with the code FREESHIP59.
- Star Wars ROTJ 40th Hologram Luke (GITD) Pop – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
Star Wars ROTJ 40th Emperor Palpatine - Hot Topic Exclusive
Star Wars ROTJ 40th Max Rebo – Walmart Exclusive
Star Wars ROTJ 40th Brethupp – GameStop Exclusive
- Star Wars ROTJ 40th Jabba's Skiff Luke Skywalker – Target Exclusive
Star Wars ROTJ 40th Jabba's Skiff Chewbacca – Target Exclusive
- Star Wars ROTJ 40th Jabba with Salacious Crumb Pop Movie Moment – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars ROTJ 40th Luke vs Vader Pop Moment – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars ROTJ 40th Luke Skywalker Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars ROTJ 40th Darth Vader (Unmasked) Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars ROTJ 40th Leia (Endor) Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars ROTJ 40th Leia (Boushh) Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars ROTJ 40th Wicket Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars ROTJ 40th C-3PO In Chair Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
On a related note, make sure to check out the huge wave of Funko Pops that launched as part of this past Star Wars Day / May the 4th. Details are available right here.