Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Funko Pops Add Admiral Ackbar Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

During Funko Fair 2023 back in February, Funko unveiled a wave of Pop figures that celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The collection included quite a few common Pop figures alongside Pop Moments and exclusives. Now, an Admiral Ackbar exclusive has been added to the list, and you can pre-order it it here on Amazon for $12.99 with a release date set for June 21st. A breakdown of the previous ROTJ 40th releases and where to find them can be found below. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ with the code FREESHIP59.

On a related note, make sure to check out the huge wave of Funko Pops that launched as part of this past Star Wars Day / May the 4th. Details are available right here.