Disney Creatives Preview Epic Second Ride Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

The creative forces behind Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge promise the expansion land’s coming second attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, will offer an “epic” experience filled with surprises.

“This is our other anchor attraction and we’re so excited about this one as well. This truly is epic,” said Margaret Kerrison, managing story editor for Galaxy’s Edge.

“Even other Imagineers who aren’t on this project ask me, ‘Tell me everything about it.’ I’m like, ‘Look, I’m doing you guys a service by not telling you anything about it, because you can experience it the way that it’s supposed to be experienced, which is a surprise at every turn and every corner.’”

When visiting the land, now open at the Disneyland Resort and opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort August 29, guests step onto newly imagined planet Batuu, home to bustling space port Black Spire Outpost.

There space travelers choose to align themselves with the freedom-fighting Resistance or the iron-fisted First Order, a conflict that turns into an action-packed thrill when guests board Rise of the Resistance.

“The story is that you’re arriving on Black Spire Outpost and the Resistance are recruiting. So if you are more to the light side and you want to join the crew, we’re recruiting at the ancient ruins here,” Kerrison said.

“So as you go in, you’re gonna go on a transport to go somewhere to meet with other Resistance members, but things don’t go as planned, and you’re going to get captured by the First Order. So, of course, there’s going to be a lot of tension as you try to escape and try to find your way out, and this is going to be a really epic battle. And you might came face to face with a friend of ours, Kylo Ren.”

Disney revealed Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open at both Disneyland park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios by the end of 2019. Guests visiting the land can now experience its premiere attraction, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, where riders take control of the iconic ship.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open at the Disneyland Resort. No reservations will be required after June 23.