Star Wars Fans Share Love for George Lucas on His Birthday
In the words of George Lucas himself, Star Wars fans have taken to social media to "thank the maker" for his many cinematic contributions in honor of his 77th birthday. While the galaxy far, far away will surely be the legacy that Lucas is most known for, that's far from the only gift he's given movie fans over the years, as he also co-created the Indiana Jones franchise, established Lucasfilm, and ushered in a number of technological advances for cinema, such as Industrial Light & Magic and THX. The filmmaker might have stepped away from his duties at Lucasfilm, selling the company to Disney in 2012 and donating a large portion of his earnings to educational foundations, but he maintains an active schedule, as he's currently developing the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.
Despite Lucas' filmmaking days seemingly being behind him, the gifts he's given audiences and the inspiration he's given to storytellers over the decades are sure to be felt for generations to come.
SHOUT OUT to #GeorgeLucas for no particular reason other than his incomparable contribution to pop-culture, remaining a genuinely nice person & for branding me forever as "a little short for a Stormtrooper." 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ONwkxpLshc— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 14, 2021
Happy birthday to George Lucas! The legendary creator of Star Wars. George inspired millions of people with his stories and continues to do so today. I hope he has an awesome day. #GeorgeLucas #StarWars pic.twitter.com/0he9OyGwAI— Darth Vader (@_LordOfTheSith) May 14, 2021
Happy Birthday to a strong Force in cinema history, and a man of whom I have the pleasure to call my friend, #GeorgeLucas! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/4IbxGRrCfB— Drew Struzan (@DrewStruzan) May 14, 2021
In honor of George Lucas’ birthday today, I want to remind everyone to be careful what they say about R4😤 pic.twitter.com/kx9dfYZxlA— Noah (@keldorjedii) May 14, 2021
Happy Birthday to the genius #GeorgeLucas and thank you for making my life better 💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/KQhO0kvoPt— Cris (@soy_elfuego) May 14, 2021
Happy Birthday to George Lucas— StarWarsOnly (@StarWarsOnly2) May 14, 2021
The man who revolutionized the film industry 3 times, is the richest director of all time, sold a company that became more valuable than his own, raised 4 great children, and he also happened to have made Star Wars🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/05Orl7ZJxi
Happy birthday to the legend George Lucas! He is one of, if not the most innovative and creative makers of film we have ever seen. We are so lucky to have him in our lifetime! pic.twitter.com/Wd6t92hHfC— Palpamemes (@PalpyYT) May 14, 2021
In celebration of George Lucas's 77th birthday, here's his iconic appearance from Robot Chicken. #GeorgeLucas pic.twitter.com/0IGLctfVZx— MisAnthroPony (@MisAnthro_Pony) May 14, 2021
happy birthday george lucas may this be the year you break free of the werecamera curse pic.twitter.com/yC2I4D7KxM— Seth Blurrgowitz (@lordsoftheseth) May 14, 2021
Happy Birthday to the man, the myth, the legend. #ThankTheMaker who brought all of us together. His visionary and philosophy are truly inspiring. I owe so much to him, like so many of us. Thank you George Lucas for bringing so much joy to my life. #HappyBirthday #GeorgeLucas pic.twitter.com/nZb68WH5uP— Luke Skywalker (@MentorSkywalker) May 14, 2021