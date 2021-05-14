Star Wars Fans Share Love for George Lucas on His Birthday

In the words of George Lucas himself, Star Wars fans have taken to social media to "thank the maker" for his many cinematic contributions in honor of his 77th birthday. While the galaxy far, far away will surely be the legacy that Lucas is most known for, that's far from the only gift he's given movie fans over the years, as he also co-created the Indiana Jones franchise, established Lucasfilm, and ushered in a number of technological advances for cinema, such as Industrial Light & Magic and THX. The filmmaker might have stepped away from his duties at Lucasfilm, selling the company to Disney in 2012 and donating a large portion of his earnings to educational foundations, but he maintains an active schedule, as he's currently developing the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Despite Lucas' filmmaking days seemingly being behind him, the gifts he's given audiences and the inspiration he's given to storytellers over the decades are sure to be felt for generations to come.

Scroll down to see fans celebrating George Lucas on his birthday!

Header photo courtesy of Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images