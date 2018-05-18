‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Actors Address Fan Negativity

Before it was ever released, Solo: A Star Wars Story caught the brunt of a lot of criticism due not only to the public director shake-up but also due to the backlash from The Last Jedi. Starring in a Star Wars film often subjects actors to that ire from fans, with Solo actors Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover claiming the only way to handle the negativity is by avoiding the internet.

“I avoided it like the plague. It can be so destructive, and it’s not really relevant to what we’re doing,” Ehrenreich shared with the L.A. Times about dealing with the internet. “You don’t have any control over that. George Lucas said once in an interview, ‘If you don’t read reviews, they don’t exist.’ And it’s true. Then you can still have a nice day and go to the park and you don’t have to sit there going, ‘Maybe that guy is right – maybe I shouldn’t have moved my ear in that scene like that.’”

Glover echoed those sentiments and pointed out how reactions to most things on the internet fit into only one of two categories without anything in between.

“Especially on the Internet. The Internet is like a one and zero, like computer talk – things are either hot or cold,” Glover detailed. “Even someone saying, ‘Guys, Solo is going to be the best movie ever!’ – even that is toxic. Everything has become a popularity contest on some level.”

When original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller departed the project last summer, fans immediately grew concerned with what that meant for the final product. Before filming even began, some fans took issue with the movie existing in the first place, claiming that it was a story that we didn’t “need.”

“I think we need it almost exactly as much as we needed Iron Man 2… or 3. For that matter, Batman Begins,” co-writer Jonathan Kasdan shared with Inside the Magic. “I mean, I am a huge fan of the [Christopher] Nolan Batman cycle, but let’s be honest, there had been five Batman movies. And never in any of the Batman movies, even as they continue, has there been any danger that he was going to die. So the handicaps on this movie that I think have caused people to ask that question are a little baffling, simply because it’s such a hallmark of the culture now to revisit characters we adore.”

Fans will get to judge the film for themselves when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

