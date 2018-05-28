Star Wars: Alden Ehrenreich Shares His Response to Han Earning SPOILER in ‘Solo’

Solo: A Star Wars Story shed light on many key details about Han Solo’s origins, delivering audiences memorable moments like his first encounters with Chewbacca and the card game that won Han the Millennium Falcon. The film also confirmed one of the defining elements of the character, which star Alden Ehrenreich praised for its cleverness.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for Solo: A Star Wars Story***

The film begins with Han as an orphan, committing petty crimes to stay alive. On the verge of being apprehended by Lady Proxima’s thugs, Han acts fast to enlist with the Galactic Empire. When asked about his last name, Han reveals that he is all alone, with the Imperial officer deeming him “Han Solo.”

“Oh, I thought it was great. I thought it was really clever and really smartly done,” Ehrenreich revealed of the moment to CinemaBlend. “I think the writers do a great job of kind of incorporating so many great flourishes that kind of relate to the original movies and bring it all into this.”

This moment, and the entire film, has been met with mixed reactions from fans. While audiences may have enjoyed seeing earlier interactions between Han, Lando, and Chewbacca, many fans felt like this detail about his name was irrelevant and explained too much about a character who had an air of mystery about him.

One of the biggest critics of the film would potentially be Harrison Ford, who helped bring the iconic character to life in four films. While fans may have had mixed reactions to the film, Ford was left quite impressed.

“I had never heard Harrison effusive about anything, and he was raving about it,” director Ron Howard recalled of Ford’s reaction to Variety. “He said, ‘Alden nailed it. He made it his own.’”

Ehrenreich had his work cut out for his when trying to embody the beloved character, with Ford pointing out his admiration for the actor’s choices during an impromptu interview.

“I just thought it was spectacular,” Ford revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “I thought [star Alden Ehrenreich] was so smart about what he did and how he did it. I just couldn’t be happier.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now.

