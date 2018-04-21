Donald Glover Confirms Lando is the “Best-Dressed” on ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Set

Most of the Star Wars franchise features characters who have a sense of urgency to them whose main focus is their mission at hand, whether it be defeating the Galactic Empire, finding Luke Skywalker, or blowing up the Death Star. What made Lando Calrissian stand out when he debuted in The Empire Strikes Back was his more neutral stance, with his charm and style helping make him a beloved character. Donald Glover plays Lando in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story and promises to honor that sense of style, which can be seen in a new image below from Entertainment Weekly.

“Lando’s always the best-dressed person on that set. And I don’t say that lightly. There’s a lot of cool costumes and a lot of cool clothing,” Glover shared with the magazine. “He takes pride in the clothing. It makes things easier. When people see you and you’re debonair, they tend to want to give you stuff easier.”

Lando’s debonair personality is a direct contrast to Han Solo’s smuggling way of life, as his piloting gigs often require him to blend in with a crowd. Audiences will learn much more about the relationship between the two, both in how they’re different and in how that forms a unique bond for the pair.

“Their relationship is many different things, as it is when you see them in the original films,” star Alden Ehrenreich confirmed. “I think they have very different styles.”

In hopes of accurately portraying the character, Glover met with original actor Billy Dee Williams to gain insight into Lando.

“It was really, really relaxed. He was great. I mean, I had a lot of questions,” Glover previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly about his meeting with Williams. “And then he just told me, just be charming. [Laughs] And so, I was like, ‘Okay!’ I just kind of did that. He said, ‘Just be interested in things.’ Lando has, I wouldn’t say eccentric, but eclectic tastes. So I tried to work that into the role as much as possible.”

Glover has always admired Lando, as the actor notes he was the “only black guy in the universe,” and wanted to know how Williams approached the unique opportunity.

“I just wanted to know, Star Wars was such a big deal and then they make the second one and you’re kind of the first and the almost only black guy in the universe at that point,” Glover pointed out. “I was like, How did you go into that? What were your thoughts? It’s always a big thing when you break a mold. What was the thought process of that? He gave some good advice about this, about being yourself as much as possible, making the character a real person, rather than the whole identity for a whole group of people.”

Fans will see Lando’s debonair demeanor when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]