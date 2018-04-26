‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Rio Durant TV Spot Released

The upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story appears to bring together some of the most colorful characters we’ve seen yet in the galaxy far, far away with pilot Rio Durant being one of the more fascinating creatures that has been teased. A new TV spot for the film gives us the character’s first piece of dialogue, reminding audiences that the character is voiced by Jon Favreau. Check out the TV spot above.

Favreau’s involvement in the film was confirmed relatively late in the game, as he shared a photo of himself alongside director Ron Howard and writer Lawrence Kasdan. Howard then followed up that tweet by confirming that Favreau would voice a character, though he never specified which character.

The director’s tweeted claimed, “Wondering why we r all together? @Jon_Favreau is voicing a very cool & important alien character for #HanSolo Flattered & fortunate I could pull him away from his #LionKing directing duties.”

Howard may have claimed the character was cool and important, though Durant’s minimal representation in marketing materials and Favreau being able to record the dialogue in time off while shooting The Lion King implies that the character will likely only have a minor role.

With Howard himself having a unique and recognizable voice, one fan couldn’t help but wonder if the director would also lend his vocal talents to an otherworldly creature.

“Nope :-). Zero chance. But thanks for asking,” Howard replied to the fan.

Another mystery surrounding the character is where their allegiances lay and if they are a trusted ally of Beckett or possibly poses a threat to Han Solo and his gang of smugglers.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Fans will learn more about Rio Durant when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

Are you looking forward to learning more about the alien character? Let us know in the comments below