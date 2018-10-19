How ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Corrected Original Trilogy Millennium Falcon Continuity Error

The original Star Wars trilogy is considered by many audiences to be some of the best films of all time, though the films aren’t without their errors. Luckily, Lucasfilm is well-aware of many of these issues, with the visual effects team on Solo: A Star Wars Story allowing the studio to solve the answer of how many legs the landing gear of the Millennium Falcon has, as explained in the video above.

When audiences first saw the ship in Star Wars: A New Hope, the vessel was depicted as having three legs. In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the ship clearly lands on Cloud City with five legs, leading audiences to wonder what caused the discrepency.

During Solo‘s Kessel Run sequence, which was first mentioned in A New Hope, Han Solo pulls a maneuver in which the Falcon scrapes across the ground at a high speed with its landing gear deployed. This resulted in two of the legs suffering severe damage, ultimately breaking away from the ship.

The events of A New Hope take place roughly a decade after Solo, with The Empire Strikes Back taking place roughly three years after A New Hope. The explanation for the changing number of legs being that Han never took the time to fix his ship until after destroying the Death Star.

Following the announcement of Solo being developed, some Star Wars fans might have thought that the film would present answers to questions we never asked, but we did learn some interesting details about the iconic ship.

When the first images of Solo‘s Millennium Falcon debuted, many were alarmed by the drastic change depicted to the vessel’s nose, as it was no longer pronged and had one singular point. The film would reveal that this space was initially occupied by an escape pod and, in hopes of escaping the clutches of a massive beast, Han ejected the escape pod, which the creature then pursued.

Another big modification the film made ended up being one of Solo‘s most controversial plot points.

Solo debuted the droid L3-37, who regularly professed her desire to liberate droids from human ownersip. When L3-37 was fatally injured, Lando acted quickly to download her memory into the Falcon so that her comprehensive map database could be used to navigate the galaxy. This meant that L3-37’s identity and personality was downloaded into the ship, resulting in why it had so many malfunctions in the original trilogy, effectively confirming that the droid had lost all of her autonomy as the result of Lando’s actions.

Fans can grab Solo on Blu-ray and DVD now.

