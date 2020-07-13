Star Wars Fans Celebrate Harrison Ford on His 78th Birthday
Few characters in the history of cinema are as famous as Star Wars' Han Solo, a role which Harrison Ford was originally reluctant to play, only for it to go on to earn him millions of fans throughout the decades. Any performer would be lucky enough to bring one character as beloved as Han to life at any point in their career, with Ford also having played Indiana Jones, a character whose following rivals the passion of Ford's other character from a galaxy far, far away. In honor of Ford celebrating his 78th birthday, fans took to social media to share their love for the star.
While both Han Solo and Indiana Jones are intrinsically linked with Ford, the actor played both of them so early in his career that they merely paved the way for him to deliver dozens of other compelling characters in the following years. The actor's output may have slowed in recent years, but his following only grows larger.
Scroll down to see fans wishing Ford the best on his birthday.
Decades of Love
In 1977, 12yo me sat in a theater watching the most amazing movie and falling in love with a space pirate named Han Solo. A few years later I fell in love with Indiana Jones. This year I fell in love with him all over again in Call of the Wild. Happy Birthday #HarrisonFord pic.twitter.com/HZEuvKiMcX— Kate Gillespie (@kateg_tweets) July 13, 2020
Ain't the Years...
Happy birthday, #HarrisonFord Remember, it ain't the years, it's the mileage.... pic.twitter.com/DzyqznC9f1— Lord Woolamaloo (@LordWoolamaloo) July 13, 2020
Iconic
Happy Birthday #HarrisonFord.
The man's made of iconic. pic.twitter.com/H9FTZk1AeK— David Taylor II™ (@DT2ComicsChat) July 13, 2020
One of the Best
Happy birthday to #HarrisonFord
One of the best ever at his craft. pic.twitter.com/zkTrrbcoaK— Cerb @ Half-Boiled Detective Broke Me #BLM (@Cerberus_NV) July 13, 2020
I Know
The entirety of GenX: "We love you, #HarrisonFord!"
Harrison Ford: pic.twitter.com/BVVLJWGMFG— BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) July 13, 2020
Space Dad
Happy Birthday to #HarrisonFord, our space dad, favorite smuggler, and the hottest archaeologist ever. A legend. pic.twitter.com/e9Um6zs3ZM— Pris (@leiarebellion) July 13, 2020
Dream Teacher
I mean - who didn’t want this guy to be their teacher 🤓 #HarrisonFord pic.twitter.com/INNfZAm3Ou— Lost in the Shire (@hobbitoncentral) July 13, 2020
DNA Jackpot
Happy birthday to space daddy, he definitely has hit the DNA jackpot 😍🎉 #HarrisonFord pic.twitter.com/FBD61JobAB— K.S ✨blm (@legendarylourd) July 13, 2020
One and Only
Happy Birthday to the one and only Harrison Ford and throwback to this vid when he said he wanted to swap character with daisy ridley kskskskssks pic.twitter.com/gfEvRR1FFn— cara 👽 (@coralinejpg) July 13, 2020
Blaine Freak Out
Happy Birthday to Harrison Ford! #BOTD His freaked out reaction to David Blaine. Source: The David Blaine youtube channel. pic.twitter.com/OaL8vluFKs— Rose Marie (@rosiemarie10395) July 13, 2020
