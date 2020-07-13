Star Wars Fans Celebrate Harrison Ford on His 78th Birthday

Few characters in the history of cinema are as famous as Star Wars' Han Solo, a role which Harrison Ford was originally reluctant to play, only for it to go on to earn him millions of fans throughout the decades. Any performer would be lucky enough to bring one character as beloved as Han to life at any point in their career, with Ford also having played Indiana Jones, a character whose following rivals the passion of Ford's other character from a galaxy far, far away. In honor of Ford celebrating his 78th birthday, fans took to social media to share their love for the star.

While both Han Solo and Indiana Jones are intrinsically linked with Ford, the actor played both of them so early in his career that they merely paved the way for him to deliver dozens of other compelling characters in the following years. The actor's output may have slowed in recent years, but his following only grows larger.

